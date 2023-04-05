Inattentive and overwhelmed: The rise of ADHD in women

ADHD-specific queries are rising, particularly from women trying to get to the core of difficulties with inattention, focus and restlessness.

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

“I’m all over the place,” my client said.

In her early 40s, she described problems with inattention and overwhelm, disorganisation and forgetfulness. She constantly missed deadlines at work.

“If I’m honest,” she said, “I’ve always been this way. I’m known for it. So I’ve been doing some research. Could I have ADHD?”

No surprises with the question. People often seek assessments for psychiatric conditions when they recognise clusters of symptoms in themselves. Or, commonly, they start to self-assess after their kids are diagnosed with atypical patterns of thinking or behaviour.

But ADHD-specific queries are rising, particularly from women trying to get to the core of difficulties with inattention, focus and restlessness. It’s led to more women being diagnosed and a predictable increase in prescriptions for ADHD medication.

The simple explanation is girls have long been underdiagnosed with ADHD. One theory is that the disorder presents differently between genders, with boys more likely to show hyperactive symptoms, and girls inattentiveness.

The other reason is gendered notions in medicine. Traditionally, where the unruly behaviour of hyperactive boys led to an ADHD assessment, inattentive girls fell through the cracks as they were labelled as daydreamers, chatterboxes or “away with the fairies.” But now, as more women recognise their lifelong struggles may be due to neurodiversity, they’re wanting answers.

What is ADHD?

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders of childhood, and refers to differences in brain structure, connectivity and function.

In the ADHD brain, the frontal lobe – the area responsible for filtering/controlling attention, emotions, motor control, judgment and executive function (planning and organising) – is slower to develop. This delay means performing frontal lobe tasks is harder and more mentally taxing.

Psychologists tend to diagnose under the three common subtypes – inattentive; hyperactive and impulsive; and a combination of both. In childhood, symptoms often overlap with those on the autistic spectrum. The cause isn’t clear, but contributing factors may include genetics (there are often strong family links), environment or problems with the central nervous system during development. Childhood trauma has also been linked.

Like most psychiatric conditions, ADHD symptoms lie on a continuum, from mild to severe. Obvious struggles with hyperactivity and distraction are often picked up in childhood. But many – particularly women it seems – reach adulthood having had these problems for years, always feeling like their brains are “differently wired”, but not knowing why. Many learn to cope or compensate in creative ways but the difficulties can flare with the increase in work or life stress.

People who struggle with ADHD symptoms can be harsh self-critics, labelling themselves lazy or lacking motivation. They may struggle with self-doubt at work, feeling intellectually inferior, particularly as they rise up the ranks and take on more responsibility.

ADHD does not reflect intelligence – it’s a brain wiring condition. Plenty of brilliant, inventive minds have had ADHD, so it needs to be viewed as a difference rather than a liability. People on the continuum are often energetic, creative, highly intuitive, sensitive and fun. They are frequently experts in their fields.

Adults with ADHD describe persistent concentration, distraction and organisation problems. They may have difficulty storing and recalling information, be restless and struggle to switch off. Many report sleep problems (there’s often a history of insomnia) and deep fatigue when mentally taxed. They may become frustrated easily, but cool down quickly. A desperate drive to be physical can trigger impulsive behaviour.

Lesser known symptoms include:

“Time blindness” – always late, or way too early to avoid being late. Difficulty estimating how long a job will take, leading to over-promising and over-committing.

Chronic procrastination: missing deadlines or leaving them to the last minute. Get lost figuring out where to start larger projects.

Hyperfocus – can fixate on an activity for an extended period of time . Become so engrossed you block out everything else.

Depression, anxiety and addictions often coexist.

If you find yourself nodding, you may be a candidate for ADHD. However, there can be multiple reasons for these symptoms, including other mental health problems, hormonal changes and life stressors. The constant use of phones and screens can make relaxation difficult – particularly for those prone to anxiety – and the chaos and uncertainty all around us can compromise coping and make it harder to self-manage.

If worried, a clinical diagnosis can help you make sense of what’s driving your difficulties. Therapy (including lifestyle assessment) can help; medication too. But it’s also important to stocktake your world, look at your lifestyle and identify what you could change.

Do I have too much “noise” in my life? If so, how can I reduce it?

Do I have reliable go-to ways of resting and relaxing?

Have I learned at least one de-stress breathing technique?

Do I regularly practise being content by myself?

Remember, no matter what’s going on for you, getting to know who you are is important. But learning to manage yourself is next level – it’s an art form.