I love my partner, but how do I ask him to leave me alone?

How do you do it? Ask your partner for space without holding up the big, neon rejection sign.

ADVICE: You work hard, Monday to Friday life’s full on.

Saturday comes and you just want to curl up on your bed with a coffee and a good book.

You tell your partner, hoping he’ll make (and deliver) the coffee, then leave, shutting the door behind him. But he grins back. “Great idea. Give me five and I’ll join you,” he says.

You want to say “no, leave me alone.” Actually, you want to scream it. You’re desperate for some alone time, but you know he wants to hang out and you don’t want to hurt his feelings.

The phrase no-one wants to hear

The trouble is that “I need space” is a bit like those other scary relationship words: “We need to talk”.

When we hear a request for space from a partner we’re inclined to think the worst – there’s a breakup coming, particularly if the relationship isn’t yet established, going through a rocky patch or you’ve just had a fight.

So it’s important to have context around any request for more alone time – and think about what you’re really asking for. Your desperation for a break may be due to work stress, exhaustion from trying to keep everyone in the family happy or a struggle with mental health issues.

I’ve witnessed depressed clients break up with their partners because they felt miserable and wrongly assumed their relationship was the problem. When we’re feeling down or mentally unwell, it’s easy to heap the blame on those closest to us; breakups under those conditions can be a terrible mistake.

So check in with yourself on your reason for wanting some space – even if it’s just for a few hours in the weekend.

Is it that your life is too full of noise and you just want some peace and quiet?

Are you someone who needs a lot of solitude to fill up the tank?

Are you struggling with a mental health problem– e.g. depression, anxiety, an eating disorder or an addiction?

Are there others you want space from – friends, family, others making demands on you? Or is it specifically your partner that you need a break from? And, if so, how much space do you need? If you need masses of time away from them, maybe the relationship’s not working?

Once you have your answers you can use them to guide you. In most cases, people just genuinely want a break from the stress – the noise – of the rest of life.

If your relationship is solid, and your communication style direct, you should have no problem. But if either of you is uncertain or insecure it can trigger the panic button and a whole lot of questions: How much space? What kind of space? Don’t you like me? When will you know if you’ve had enough space? When will I know?

Wanting some space from your partner is both healthy and necessary. It’s good self-care to spend time on your own, engaged in your own interests and friends. Bringing back fresh and (hopefully) interesting tales of what you’ve read and what/who you’ve seen and done can help to refresh your relationship. And research suggests that time apart – as long as it’s not endless – can renew desire for your partner.

So there’s a strong case for time on your own. If you want to ask your partner kindly, especially if you know they’ll be disappointed, or they’re insecure about your feelings towards them, here’s a guide to help.