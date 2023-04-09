Burnt-out Gen Z giving 21st birthdays a 'make-under'

Next Friday, Alison Galbally will celebrate her 21st surrounded by Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and maybe even Lindsay Lohan.

OK, not the Paris, Britney or Lindsay, but about 60 of her closest friends will be dressed like them. Galbally will welcome her guests – all donning butterfly clips, low-rise jeans and body glitter – into her home in Melbourne’s South Yarra, to celebrate her milestone in true 2000s fashion.

Twenty-first birthday parties are still popular in places like Australia, but the attitude towards them has evolved. Though a welcome excuse to celebrate, young adults are opting for smaller budgets, tighter guest lists and “low-key vibes”.

Galbally, a law-arts university student, turned 18 amid Covid-19 lockdowns. She says her 21st is an opportunity to make up for the social experiences lost to the pandemic – school formals, house parties and, most importantly, her 18th birthday.

READ MORE:

* Gen Z Kiwis may speak a different language, but their priorities around financial wellbeing are still the same

* Gen Z grew up in a world filled with ugly fashion, no wonder they love their Crocs

* 'A common thread': Why crochet is Gen Z's new obsession

* No more mediocre hookups: How Gen Z are putting pleasure in sex ed



“A lot of people like having the opportunity to go out and have some fun because we were locked down for so long,” Galbally says. “We’ve missed three years of just having fun.”

But for Galbally and her peers, something no longer has to be massive to be fun. It seems, for many at least, the full-blown marquee-DJ-hundreds of guests model of 21sts has been left in the past.

After years of pandemic-induced anxiety, Galbally says 21-year-olds want something stress-free and wholesome.

“Doing something low-key, like at your house, just makes it easier to enjoy yourself – that’s what it’s for after all,” she says. “And people have spent so much time in their homes that it’s probably where they’ve become most comfortable.”

JUSTIN MCMANUS/The Age From left: Diana Hipgrave, Alison Galbally and Isabel Walker think 21st birthday parties have evolved post lockdowns.

Young adults see little point in hosting a 21st extravaganza because many no longer consider it a rite of passage into adulthood. In Australia, it grants you no additional freedoms (like voting, driving or drinking), so Galbally says it may as well be treated like any other birthday.

Isabel Walker, a 21-year-old from Brighton East, agrees. But her mum – who considers a 21st birthday as the second-most important event besides a wedding – insisted she have something larger. They settled on a formal dinner party in the private function room of an Italian restaurant in the city.

“My age group kind of missed the whole party scene because of Covid-19, so first and second year of uni we really tried to make up for it,” she says. “But I think because we went so hard trying to catch up, we sort of got burnt out.”

Diana Hipgrave thinks the perfect balance between recognising her 21st and not going over the top is a “classy vibes” gathering at her home in Canberra in October. More than anything, it’s an excuse for her and her friends to make up for lost time, with the added benefit of feeling chic.

She isn’t big into themes, but says many of her friends have been jumping on the wagon with social media content creation in mind.

“It might look more cohesive and like you’re part of an ‘in group’, that sort of vibe. Especially if you’re taking photos and are all dressed in a similar way,” Hipgrave says.

Popular themes include “op-shop formal”, toga chic, monochrome colour-blocking and dressing through the decades.

Galbally says many of these themes are inspired by social media trends, including her own theme – the 2000s or “Y2K”, an era she only experienced as a baby.

“I was born in the 2000s, so I thought it was really fitting,” she says. “The celebrities that we grew up with, that’s when they first came on the scene ... I see the fashion coming back, especially on TikTok, so I think that definitely brought it to the forefront of my mind.”