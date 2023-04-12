Why, and when, you should drink coffee and sleep to ward off Parkinson's disease

Numerous studies have found that coffee drinkers develop Parkinson's disease later than those who don’t.

Dr Victor Dieriks​ didn’t start drinking coffee until he was 36.

Dierisks a neuroscientist from the University of Auckland, has been studying the early effects of Parkinson’s disease (Mate pākenetana) for nearly a decade.

Thus, five years ago Dieriks took it up – he drinks a cup a day.

“I forced myself to drink it, what kind of scientist would I be if I didn’t follow the science?”

With the number of Parkinson’s diagnoses “going crazy” it’s import to remind people environment can play an important part in risk reduction, he said.

Research by The New Zealand Brain Research Institute estimated in 2020 11,000 were living with the degenerative disorder in Aotearoa.

In 2006 this number was 7000. By 2030, it is projected to be 22,000.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Dance and music can help people with strokes and Parkinson's Disease by lighting up different areas of the brain.

Dieriks is particularly interested in how to slow down the progression of the disease.

Most of it, he said comes down to “common sense” – exercise, eating healthy, sleeping, and coffee.

It is proven two to three cups of coffee a day not only reduces risk, but also reduces disease progression, he said.

In Parkinson’s disease the neurones that produce dopamine die off – and without the dopamine neurotransmitter, control of movements is impaired. Coffee interferes with that, and increases dopamine he said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The best time to drink coffee was not when you wake up. (File photo)

The best time to drink coffee is not when you wake up. Instead, wait at least 90 minutes, and don’t drink it after 4pm, he said.

“When we wake up, cortisol is produced, and that wakes us up. But if you drink coffee at the same time, our body is going to be tricked into not producing as much cortisol.”

The body will produce less cortisol in the future, he said.

Studies vary on the risk reductions range – anywhere from 30% to 80% – but, Dieriks said the important thing is most studies show a reduction.

Men see more of a benefit from coffee drinking, with no advantage for women undergoing hormone replacement therapy.

Robina Weermeijer/unsplash One of the early symptoms of the disease is sleep disturbance, Dieriks said. (File photo)

However, Parkinson’s is slightly more common in men.

“There is some indication our genetic evolution has a way of protecting women because they are vital for the survival of the species.”

Disturbed sleep an early warning

Sleep is also a key health priority in reducing the risk of developing Parkinson’s and slowing its progression.

One early symptom of the disease is sleep disturbance, Dieriks said.

“When you or I sleep we are completely paralysed, we dream, but we don’t enact our dreams. But people suffering from Parkinson’s – before they know [they have the disease] – act out their dreams.

As we sleep, the brain flushes out waste products that have accumulated throughout the day. In people with Parkinson’s, clumps of neuronal protein accumulate, Dieriks said.

Disrupted sleep reduces the brain’s ability to remove these clumps – accelerating the process.

There was evidence that circadian rhythm disruption is also an environmental risk factor.

Eight hours of sleep is important, but so is ensuing you’re getting sleep in the hours of 2am to 4am, to align with natural hours of tiredness, he said.