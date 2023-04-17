US influencer's lip filler nightmare went viral - what the heck happened?

A US influencer has shared her reaction to a free "giveaway" lip filler procedure.

An influencer’s botched cosmetic surgery experience has gone viral after her lips and face swelled excessively following a free procedure.

Jessica Burko, 27, shared clips to her followers and explained she had previously had the procedure – an injectable gel made of hyaluronic acid, that is put into the lips to add fullness – a number of times with no adverse affects.

But when a clinic she had never visited before offered a “free giveaway” procedure to influencers, she had the work done and, “something bad happened”.

In one clip, titled, “the worst day of my life”, Burko is shown with numbing cream before cutting to an “after” shot with hugely swollen lips and face.

The Los Angeles-based content creator told her followers the freebie was a Halloween collaboration where filler procedures were offered to influencers.

”He had me looking really f...ing scary, that’s for sure.”

She later shared another video which said she was on her way back to the clinic to “get these dissolved”.

“I’m not looking forward to that because it’s going to hurt really bad,” she said, but said she was back to normal a few hours later.

She said she has her lips done once a year and has never had an allergic reaction, but was told by her regular “girl” that the person injecting the filler “probably hit an artery”, causing the reaction.

”I went in for one syringe, and he hit a vein or something inside my lip causing it to swell. We dissolved it after, and I went back to normal,” she told her followers in the comments.

Despite Burko’s claims, Kiwi cosmetic physician Toni Kelly, of Toni Kelly Appearance Medicine, says the massive swelling suffered was unlikely to have been caused by a punctured vein.

“If there’s swelling all over, top and bottom, then that probably wouldn’t be from hitting an artery, because the chance of hitting both sides is pretty slim,” Kelly says.

“Swelling all over could come from the type of product they’ve used – hitting an artery would cause a hell of a lot of bruising and some swelling, but if there’s even swelling all over, that wouldn’t be from hitting an artery.”

Instead, Kelly says a low-quality product is more likely to be the culprit behind the swelling.

“Fillers are what we call hydrophilic, which means they are water-loving, and there are fillers that are more hydrophillic than others,” Kelly says.

“What that means is they take on more water when they’re injected, and that causes instant swelling.

“It usually does settle, but obviously it’s not a good look.”

Worried you might fall victim to swollen lips during your next filler appointment? Although bruising is “not uncommon at all” with lip fillers, Kelly says New Zealanders are unlikely to face the same swollen look.

“We’re pretty restrictive here with what fillers are brought into New Zealand to be used, they all need to be vigorously tested,” Kelly says.

“One of the biggest risks with treating lips is bruising, and that’s not uncommon at all, but to what degree of bruising depends on the size of the vessel that has been hit.

“It’s one of the common risks that would be on anyone’s consent forms. Whenever you’re putting a needle through the skin, there’s the risk of a bruise.”

In another video, Burko shared her latest look with “normal swelling”, after having her “regular girl” inject her, and urged her followers not to be afraid to get the procedure.

”Go do it.”

She did say she will never take advantage of free giveaway cosmetic procedures, however.