She is 19, he’s 20 – Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi just got engaged. Can you be too young to get married?

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

She is 19, he’s 20 – they just got engaged.

They’re too young, shrieked the internet community. What would “two kids” know about building a life together, especially under the Hollywood gaze? The marriage is doomed from the start.

But is it?

The celebrity pair that set social media alight last week are newly engaged Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown and model Jake Bongiovi, son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi.

A flood of congratulatory and “to each their own” messages surfaced to counter the outrage from Those Who Apparently Know Better.

But it opened up an age-old debate: when are you old enough to commit to a life with someone? Or – put another way – can you be too young to be married?

Are you old enough?

Research indicates the younger you are when you marry, the higher the risk of divorce. One study found that every year you delay marriage up until the age of 30, you lower your risk of divorce.

That may be true. But those statistics imply that not getting divorced is the key indicator for a successful marriage. When it’s not. As a psychologist, I’ve worked with plenty of people who are miserably married – including many who were over 30 when they tied the knot.

Getty Images Rather than consider someone’s age when they marry (as long as it’s legal), it’s more helpful to consider someone’s readiness for marriage.

Yes, statistics tell us that decisions around love lead to better outcomes when we are (a) mature enough to consider all the angles and (b) know the person we’re investing in well.

But love is not quite so easily boxed. Nor are people.

All sorts of relationships work – and all sorts don’t. Plenty of high-school sweethearts end up rocking alongside each other on the rest home porch. And many “perfect couples” end up on battle grounds, navigating bitter and ugly breakups. Luck (in whether we grow together or apart) also plays a bigger role than we like to think.

While celebrity marriages are often scorned for their brevity, they can go the distance happily too. Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea (Hurley) Bongiovi are one of those couples. Theirs is a 40-year romance: they met in high school, have four kids – including newly engaged Jake - and have been married for more than 30 years.

Celebrities can feel more grounded when they get together with partners who knew (and liked) them before they got famous – they say they’re more able to trust them. They feel loved as a person, rather than for their talent – or money.

So it doesn’t pay to be slavish to the rule book.

Are you able to distinguish lust from love? Do you know enough about the person you are committing to? Do you know enough about yourself as a person and a partner? Do you have a good road map for love?

Given that we can never fully know our partners, or who they will turn into, the road map is a hugely important factor.

I call this map the “love bucket”: the traits, beliefs and behaviours we bring into our relationships. Some people begin their love lives with a bucketful of rich experiences which can give them a head-start in relationships. Others have fewer or difficult experiences, which can make navigating a partnership tougher.

It’s important to remember, though, that the contents of your bucket don’t guarantee a particular outcome. Everyone is capable of change, of doing things differently, if they commit to it.

Psychologists see two things over and over that make us sure of this:

Negative early experiences don’t necessarily mean you’ll struggle in relationships. In fact, it may work in the opposite direction because you’re determined to remedy the past, to create something different from what you’ve seen or experienced.

Loving parents and a great start in life don’t mean relationships will be easy for you. It may even make it more bewildering when things go wrong, or if your relationship doesn’t become what you thought it would be. Plenty of people stay in unhappy or even toxic relationships for far too long because they have no knowledge of what toxicity looks like.

But back to the couple who started this debate.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have known each other for a while – “three summers” as she says – and Bongiovi has inherited a fine model for successful relationships from his parents.

But all parents worry – even rock stars – and Jon Bon Jovi will have his private thoughts about his son’s readiness for commitment.

He may have sung about Living on a Prayer, but he knows as well as the rest of us, it takes a whole lot more than that to make a marriage work.