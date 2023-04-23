How to be an optimist and start winning

Glass half-empty or glass half-full? Whether your outlook is optimistic or pessimistic, it’s worth knowing that each point of view is exacerbated by the stories we tell ourselves; the way we make sense of the events in our lives.

Studies have shown that pessimism - seeing the worst-case scenario – can negatively impact health: it can make us more susceptible to depression and anxiety. On the other hand, the positive influence of optimism can actually make us live longer and affect our professional success.

Learned optimism is a concept developed by professor Martin Seligman from the Positive Psychology Centre at the University of Pennsylvania. It suggests that we can change our attitude and behaviour by understanding and challenging our negative self-talk. It has a proven track record.

Dr Denise Quinlan, director of the NZ Institute of Wellbeing and Resilience describes herself as, “a recovering pessimist - not a fan of happyology”.

She worked with Seligman training people in the skills of the Penn Resilience Program and wellbeing science. Far from airy-fairy, “These are skills taught to the US military, designed to make American soldiers as psychologically fit as they are physically fit.”

Learned optimism puts a focus on self-awareness and identifying unhelpful patterns of thought (thinking traps). “We know that human beings are capable of learning, development and change,” says Quinlan. “Tune into your own thinking style and you can change your unhelpful thinking habits.”

The way you explain the events in your life is called your explanatory style, which can impact wellbeing. According to Seligman, pessimism is underpinned by three Ps: an explanatory style that explains negative events as permanent, personal and pervasive.

“The first two are predictive of depression,” says Quinlan. “If something goes wrong and you explain it as, ‘All my fault because I’m no good,’ it’s both permanent and personal. If that’s your diagnosis, what’s your treatment plan? Nothing! Because it’s all your fault and you’re not going to change: it predicts hopelessness and giving up.”

How do we learn to be more optimistic? Challenge the explanatory style. For instance, if the answer to, “Why didn’t I get that job?” is, “Because I’m useless,” then it’s time to find another explanation. “Just because you think it doesn’t mean it’s true,” says Quinlan.

“The skills of resilience are flexibility and accuracy. Check for accuracy: am I useless? Show me where that’s not true. Be flexible: One explanation might be ‘I’m useless’, but what might the other explanation be? There were 500 people going for the job and 50 of them had 10 years more experience. I got feedback and they told me I didn’t have a particular skill set… If that’s why I didn’t get the job, now I can act. I can get training. I’ve got a plan. By challenging my own thinking."

According to Quinlan, the flip side of the three p’s is that pessimistic thinking typically dismisses good events as temporary, not caused by you, and specific to this event.

“There’s a popular saying that pessimists are Velcro for bad events and Teflon for the good stuff,” says Quinlan. “As well as challenging your negative explanations for bad events, you can start owning some of the good things you make happen in your life. This is the skill of learned optimism.”

Dr Quinlan’s tips for learned optimism

Identify your thought patterns. "Understand how you explain the world to yourself,” says Quinlan. “Thinking traps all have, at their core, the thinking trap of jumping to conclusions.” They may take various forms such as, catastrophising (always expecting the worst); mind reading (thinking you know before asking what others want); believing everything is your fault; or blaming other people for everything.