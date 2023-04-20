US grants first licences to magic mushroom trip 'facilitators'

In ancient cultures, shamans earned the trust of their communities by guiding them through potentially mind-bending experiences with hallucinogenic drugs.

Now, the US state of Oregon wants to put the practice on a legal footing, offering licences for “facilitators” to guide people through magic mushroom trips when the hallucinogens are legalised.

These certified practitioners will offer a more clinical experience than traditional shamans, but they will be able to use blankets, eye masks and even stuffed animals to guide patients through their psychedelic experience.

A session is expected to typically last for at least six hours, and can feature music and artistic materials such as sketch pads should clients choose to channel their creativity.

A bucket should also be on hand for those experiencing more mundane reactions to the drug.

Oregon took an initial step towards legalising trip sessions this week when it granted the first state licences to facilitators.

While Oregon voters approved some measures relating to psilocybin in 2020, it did not make the drug legal until January 2023. Studies have shown psilocybin, the psychedelic compound found in so-called “magic” mushrooms, can help alleviate anxiety and depression.

Would-be shamans must receive training at an approved centre before applying for a licence. Many of those applying have studied at InnerTrek, a Portland-based woodsy retreat centre which offers a US$7900 six-month course. Students are taught a dosing session at a licenced centre which should include a couch or mats for clients to sit or lie on, and comfort items such as a blanket or cuddly toys.

Teachers place an emphasis on giving psychedelic users the freedom to explore whatever emotions emerge during their trip.

“We’re not guiding,” one trainer, Gina Gratza, told trainees in a session in December. “Let your participants’ experiences unfold. Use words sparingly. Let participants come to their own insights and conclusions.”

Students who pass a final exam receive an InnerTrek certificate. They then take a test administered by the Oregon Health Authority to receive their facilitator licences.

Richard Vogel/AP A vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a marketplace in Los Angeles.

Shamans were respected spiritual and medicinal figures in several ancient cultures, guiding people through trances or religious rituals.

The practice has been popularised in the US by tourists travelling to South America to experience guided sessions of ayahuasca, a hallucinogenic brew used by indigenous groups around the Amazon in shamanic spiritual medicine.

A growing body of research suggests psilocybin changes the way the brain organises itself, allowing it to adopt new attitudes and potentially overcome depression, PTSD, alcoholism and other issues.

Tom Eckert, InnerTrek director, said its graduating students will be well versed on how to help clients see the benefits.

“I feel like it’s a big moment for our culture and country as we collectively begin to re-examine and re-evaluate the nature of mental health and wellness, while bringing real healing to those in need,” he said.

About 100 people have so far completed facilitator courses at the centre. State officials say they have received around 200 licence and worker permit applications, including licences for manufacturers of psilocybin and service centres where the psychedelic substance would be consumed and experienced.

Three people received the state’s first licences on Tuesday. But to date, no service centres, where customers would access psilocybin in controlled, calm environments with music, eye masks and mats. Nor has any laboratory been licenced, where the products must be tested for potency.

The first centres offering psychedelic trips are expected to open their doors sometime this autumn.