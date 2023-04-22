Taking a sleeping pill before bed may help ward off Alzheimer's, study finds

A new study has found that taking a sleeping pill before bed can help reduce the build-up of damaging proteins in the brain associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Taking a sleeping pill before bed helps stave off Alzheimer's by reducing the build-up of damaging proteins in the brain, research suggests.

Scientists conducted a study using a drug used to treat insomnia to see whether the medication could reduce the levels of proteins associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Poor sleep has been linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer's and the disease itself can also reduce sleep quality.

The new study found that the amount of amyloid beta protein, which builds up in "plaques" in the brains of people with Alzheimer's, was 10 to 20 per cent lower in healthy subjects who had been given high doses of the drug over the previous two nights compared with those given a placebo.

READ MORE:

* Mid-life sleep apnea can lead to later-life Alzheimer's Disease, researchers say

* Christchurch discovery holds promise for Alzheimer's disease

* Brain plaque: researchers find Alzheimer's link to a poor night's sleep



Levels of another Alzheimer's-linked protein, called hyperphosphorylated tau, which can form tangles that kill neurons, were 10 to 15 per cent lower amongst the high-dose subjects, according to the study, published in the journal Annals of Neurology.

The researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis said: "These results are very encouraging. This drug is already available and proven safe, and now we have evidence that it affects the levels of proteins that are critical for driving Alzheimer's disease."

They stressed, however, that the research was still at an early stage, and they could not yet recommend that people start taking insomnia drugs to address Alzheimer's fears.

lightfieldstudios/123RF Poor sleep has been linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer's and the disease itself can also reduce sleep quality.

Suvorexant, the drug used in the study, has been approved for use in the United States, Japan and Australia under the name Belsomra but is not approved in the UK.

The drug works by inhibiting the production of orexin, a molecule that promotes wakefulness. A similar orexin inhibitor drug, called daridorexant or Quviviq, has been approved for use in the UK. Brendan Lucey, a neurology professor at Washington University, told The Times he "would expect [it to] have the same effect" as suvorexant, but that "this has not been tested and would need to be studied" as different drugs could have different effects.

Lucey and colleagues took 38 subjects aged between 45 and 65 with no cognitive impairments and asked them to sleep for two nights at a university research unit. At 9pm on the first night, one group was given a 10mg dose of suvorexant, one a 20mg dose and one a placebo.

A small amount of cerebrospinal fluid was removed every two hours for 36 hours, starting just before the drugs were administered, continuing over the next day and a half.

The first dose lowered levels of both amyloid and tau in the high-dose group. Amyloid levels remained low over the next 24 hours while levels of tau started to rise, with both reduced again by a second dose on the second night. Those in the low-dose group saw no significant benefits.

Unsplash The scientists behind the study say their research is still at an early stage, so they cannot yet recommend that people start taking insomnia drugs to address Alzheimer's fears.

The study found that the drug did not increase the length or quality of the participants' sleep. Lucey said orexin could also affect the body's metabolism and other systems, suggesting that sleep was only "one of several mechanisms" affecting the levels of damaging proteins.

"If we can lower amyloid every day, we think the accumulation of amyloid plaques in the brain will decrease over time," he added. "And hyperphosphorylated tau is very important in the development of Alzheimer's disease, because it's associated with forming tau tangles that kill neurons. If you can reduce tau phosphorylation, potentially there would be less tangle formation and less neuronal death."

He said further studies, conducted over months rather than two nights, would be needed, as well as research with people who had already had amyloid plaques forming in their brains.

"We're not quite there yet," Lucey said. "At this point, the best advice I can give is to get a good night's sleep if you can and, if you can't, to see a sleep specialist and get your sleep problems treated."

COPYRIGHT - THE TIMES, LONDON