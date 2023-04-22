Extreme runners have ruined jogging for the rest of us

Tough Mudder is only one of the more visible examples of the pernicious trend for performative exercise, where self-improvement provides camouflage for self-involvement.

OPINION: Witnesses said the scene was “like the Somme”. Over the weekend, hordes of men and women descended on Finsbury Park in London for the Tough Mudder event and turned it into a pigsty.

For anyone unfamiliar with the franchise, it’s a kind of assault-course travelling funfair, started by two Brits living in New York and now exported around the world.

Participants part with the best part of £100 (NZ$200) to run around a course navigating a series of obstacles. They dunk themselves in freezing water, get zapped by live electric wires, squeeze through narrow tunnels.

At the end, they get a little T-shirt that lets everyone know how big and strong they are. It is basically the TA for solicitors. But over two days, all this macho cavorting had a disastrous effect on ground softened by spring rain. Large swathes of the park were turned into mud pools.

While Tough Mudder has drawn the flak this week, they are only one of the more visible examples of the pernicious trend for performative exercise, where self-improvement provides camouflage for self-involvement.

Jogging used to be a private matter. Now it feels like hardly a day goes by without some grand public sweatathon: a Parkrun or a 10k or a marathon or a half- or ultramarathon, something to be shared on Strava and discussed in the pub. You cannot move in parks for cones and stewards, even when the event sticks to the paths. Those of us who prefer to jog a few gentle miles a few times a week risk being trampled in a stampede of £300 (NZ$600) Nike Alphafly shoes.

This weekend is the London Marathon, the grandfather of performative exercise, which means once again the UK capital will be awash with thousands of men and women in foil blankets, hobbling onto the Tube, posting times and maps and knackered selfies to social media.

For some, a marathon is not enough. They crave more miles. It can exhaust even the professionals. On Wednesday, it was reported that Joasia Zakrzewski, a Scottish ultramarathoner, had been disqualified from the 50-mile Manchester-Liverpool run on April 7 because she had travelled in a car for a bit.

The bigger question is not why you would drive, which is relatable, but why you would find yourself running from Manchester to Liverpool in the first place. Apparently she was unwell: surely it is a sign things have gone too far when competitors would prefer to hope nobody will notice them travelling at 60kph for a while, rather than simply quit the race.

Getty Images The London Marathon is back, which means the UK capital will once again be awash with thousands of men and women in foil blankets, hobbling onto the Tube, posting times and maps and knackered selfies to social media.

Exercise was not always like this. There was a time when running 50 miles in a day would have been taken as a sign that all was not well at home. Like other aspects of personal maintenance, exercise was something you kept to yourself. Talking about it would have been dull, if not outright naff.

You can see the changing attitudes in the etymology. Google data reveals a marked increase in the incidence of the phrases “go for a run” and “go for a jog” after 1980, perhaps not coincidentally the year Nike went public.

Around the turn of the millennium, the incidence of “go for a run” increases much more sharply. The difference is revealing. A jog is humble, an acknowledgement that no “pb’s” will be broken, no world records threatened. A “run” puts you on a continuum of fellow athletes that goes up to Mo Farah. Social media made things much worse, but the trends were already there.

I have felt the siren call of performative exercising. A few years ago, when the pubs were shut by the pandemic, I found myself running for more than maintenance. My long runs got longer, short runs got faster. I had a running watch. I ran a couple of half-marathons. I posted little pictures of my maps, telling everyone how far and how fast I had gone.

Luckily I have good friends, who intervened to point out that I was being a “w...er” and say “cringe”. Then the pubs reopened, and I went back to trundling around the park a few times a week for the purposes of staving off the existential dread and the even-more existential heart attack.

Of course, running is not a bad thing. Obesity and depression are at epidemic levels in Britain. Both can be alleviated by exercise. Community can help keep you motivated. A Tough Mudder is not so different from a rugby team. Marathons raise many millions for charity.

123rf A jog is humble, an acknowledgement that no “pb’s” will be broken, no world records threatened.

But the joy of a jog, aside from its physical benefits, is that it is an antisocial experience. You are outside, in nature, alone in your head. There is no advertising. There are no likes or comments or emails. It is an interior experience, at a time when they are at a premium. It’s free. Why bring your phone into the mix and turn it into yet another anxiety-inducing capitalist free-for all? Already it can feel like an arms race. Shuffling around in an old t-shirt and shorts, I feel outgunned by my fellow joggers in their Garmin watches and heart monitors and technical-looking shirts, which is just what the sports brands want.

Haringey Council has banned Tough Mudder from using Finsbury Park again. The grass will grow back. But it will not be enough to win the war. The era of personal measurement and competitive social media is only beginning. More advanced equipment will permit ever-more precise measurements. Personal drones will film every second of your run, which you will broadcast live, along with your heartbeat, speed, and body fat composition, like an astronaut being monitored by Mission Control.

It is ironic that Nike, who have played such a big part in creating this sorry state of affairs, had the right idea all along, hiding in plain sight. Don’t tell everyone about it, just do it.