I tried to stay fit like the King and learned I'm not cut out for royal life

When I told my husband I’d be living like a King for work, he probably imagined something a little more glamorous than a few boiled eggs coupled with hunger, thirst and a wickedly short temper.

Or that I’d call it quits almost immediately.

I do love weird and quirky challenges, but agreeing to following King Charles’ food and fitness regime became a valuable lesson to myself in reading the fine print before signing my life (or, in this case my water bottle) away.

But the guy is 74, right? How bonkers could it be?

For starters, according to a recent rundown on how King Charles stays fit, he barely eats. There’s breakfast, followed by no food or water during the day, before afternoon snacks and tea, a cocktail and a low calorie meal.

While overcooking my two boiled eggs to eat with some fruit first thing, I couldn’t help but feel for the royal chef. Imagine training your whole life to be assigned cook for the ruler of the Commonwealth and egg-boiling being the only actual cooking you do until dinnertime.

Admittedly, I took liberties with coffee consumption. If being King meant I wasn’t drinking or eating anything until I was done with desk duties for the day, this royal wannabe was at least kicking things off with a strong coffee.

Then came the truly ridiculous side to my day – which is likely what led to a quiet word from my boss pointing out I was struggling with work.

Stuff|Canva My short-lived attempt to stay fit like the King made me realise I'm not cut out for royal life.

His majesty does not drink water during the day. Apparently it’s to ensure he doesn’t waste work time with the bathroom.

Sure, my job may not make me important enough to have four aristocratic first names and my face on banknotes, but as someone who should drink more water than I do anyway, I wasn’t prepared for the headaches, thirst and apparent brain fog that even my manager picked up on.

Was it worth saving the minutes wasting by having to relieve oneself quickly? This commoner isn’t convinced.

While we’re on it, a quick snack at my desk to tide me over before my end-of-day carbs and booze would have probably helped boost my ability to get work done, too.

But at least I had two of my least favourite things – tea and fruitcake – to look forward to.

He has both at 5pm, with small sandwiches. The sandwich filling had no rules, but cucumber felt very royal, so I went with that.

Amberleigh Jack/Stuff A very royal afternoon tea of fruitcake and small sandwiches.

And then there was the pre-dinner martini. As someone who drinks rarely enough that the cocktail shaker took attempts from my husband and I, plus a solid knock on a hard surface to open, the combination of vodka, olive brine and ice did little to dispel the headache that had started forming long ago.

All was not lost, however, because I quickly discovered where this reporter would shine as a royal is through my love of ridiculous exercise routines.

King Charles allegedly still uses the 5BX fitness regime – which was a Canadian Military circuit first designed in the 1950s to sustain fitness.

Equal parts weird and fun, there’s a minute each of press-ups, floor to standing stretches, back extensions and sit ups, followed by a few minutes of running on the spot and jumping jacks.

While I’d be pretty impressed if Charles is truly pulling out a minute of press-ups every day, I’d personally love to see his calves. After years of running on the spot, those lower leg muscles would surely have the kind of chiselled definition bodybuilders would die for.

Amberleigh Jack/Stuff At 74, the King may have given up on headstands, but I wasn't about to pass up the opportunity to shine.

My short-lived royal experiment needed a few adjustments. Charles loves a brisk walk around the gardens of Buckingham Palace, and admittedly my backyard is a touch smaller. But I faithfully smashed my walks around the cabbage trees and weeds that comprise our current lawn.

But where I would absolutely conquer being the King of England is - apparently – my masterful ability to perform headstands in my pyjamas.

I’m not convinced the King, after a long day of eggs and martinis, strips off into his underwear to do headstands on the palace floor, but it was mentioned in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, so I chose to run with it.

And while my productivity may have suffered and my strong dislike of boiled eggs, fruitcake and starving myself would possibly hinder my ability to rule a commonwealth, the next time the King is in town I’d happily challenge him to a headstand battle.