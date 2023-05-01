What stops New Zealand men from getting a vasectomy?

It’s a deeply personal and often hushed decision for men when it comes to getting the snip, or no snip. File photo.

When a man came to Dr Jonathan Master’s vasectomy clinic in Auckland, the patient almost walked out without getting the snip. The barrier: masturbation needed to get a semen sample three months post-procedure to gauge its effectiveness.

“He said he couldn’t do it because of his religion,” said Masters, who is known as ‘the Vasman’ and has served 10,000 patients.

The patient got the procedure in the end but never did return with that sample. The example highlights the deeply personal and often hushed decision for men when it comes to snip or no snip.

Vasectomies are the most effective and long-lasting form of contraception for men.

However, until that long-promised male medical contraception (hopefully, one day, maybe) comes on the market, the field of competitors is limited to condoms and the pullout method, a strategy so hit and miss it rarely makes it to official lists of suggested birth control.

While New Zealand is often touted as having a high vasectomy rate, with 15% reported having had the snip, those figures are 20 years old and only included European New Zealanders.

More recent data suggests that Māori and Pacifica men as well as those from more economically deprived areas are less likely to get a vasectomy.

“We really know very little about who and how vasectomy services are accessed, and whether they are meeting the needs of people accessing them,” wrote Sara Filoche, an associate professor of obstetrics, gynaecology and women's health at the University of Otago, in an email to Stuff.

supplied Sara Filoche, an associate professor of obstetrics, gynaecology and women's health at the University of Otago. researched who received vasectomies in Counties Manukau

“In addition, there is a need to better understand the history/drivers of the financial decisions around why there is such limited funding [for vasectomies].”

Filoche co-authored a 2017 study that looked at vasectomies in Counties Manukau. Of the 332 who got the snip in a six-month period, 65 per cent were Pakeha, mostly aged between 30-49 years.

Only 7% of patients were Pacific men, despite Pacific people making up 20% of Counties Manukau’s population. Maori make up 15% of the national population, but only 9% of vasectomies were performed on Maori men in Counties Manukau.

The study found that when vasectomies were free – they currently cost about $500 and take minutes to complete – it doubled the rate of men getting the snip from lower socioeconomic areas.

Counties Manukau currently offers free vasectomies to men with a baby less than six months old. For those on a benefit, Work and Income will put $300 towards the procedure and associated costs such as travel.

On the other hand, tubal ligation, also known as getting your tubes tied, is free to women in New Zealand despite costing $3,500 in a procedure that is far more involved than a vasectomy. Dr Stephen Mark, a urologist in Christchurch, called it an "inequality."

A major turnoff for men could also be the permanence of the procedure, according to Logan Nickels, from the US-based Male Contraceptive Initiative. “While vasectomies can be reversed, it's often expensive, requires a specialised provider, and it doesn't always work,” he said.

Similar to the motivation of his patients, Masters is driven to snip as many willing men as he can otherwise “women bear the brunt of contraception," he said.

Masters finds that most of his patients are Pakeha men in their mid-30s to mid-40s who have two or three children of primary school age. Indian and Chinese men are strongly represented too “probably because vasectomy is and has been an acceptable form of contraception in these cultures for some time,” he said, noting that vasectomies were illegal and considered self-mutilation in France until 1999.

“A lot of patients will often say ‘I’ve been meaning to do this for five years or ten years,’” said Masters, who had seven vasectomies scheduled at his clinic that afternoon. His patients either self-fund or have the procedure covered by private health insurance.

While some wives book their husbands in, men are often taking the initiative, Masters said. Many get it done along with a mate or two. Some even turn the moment into a thing.

“A group of them turned up in a stretch hummer and stayed in the city,” Masters recalled.

Another bunch of six came in with matching vasectomy-themed caps made for the occasion.

“Once they’ve finished with their family, this is ten times more effective than anything else,” he said, and unlike contraception for women, “...there are no chemicals."