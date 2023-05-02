Can using the greyscale setting on your cellphone help with addiction?

How to Put Your Phone Down and Live a More Fulfilling Life

Ever wondered if your relationship with your smartphone has ventured into addiction? You might be one of the millions of Kiwis facing the same problem.

Our attachments to screens has become so severe that experts have warned children are developing drug-like dependencies to their devices, and in 2018, gaming addictions were classified as a global mental health condition.

By now, most of us will know the simple tips and tricks in making our smartphones less demanding of our attention – muting notifications, deleting unnecessary apps, travel without your phone – but there’s one hack you may not have heard of.

21-year-old James Tapp, an account executive at a communications company, has been using his smartphone with the greyscale option turned on, changing the phone’s regular attention-grabbing display to plain black and white.

Tapp says he had heard of the hack “a couple of years ago”, and after coming to terms with his smartphone addiction a number of months ago, then dealing with a concussion that forced him to go cold turkey from his phone, he decided it was finally time

“The fact that I had to step away from using my phone so much, that became difficult,” Tapp says.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff Can your smartphone's greyscale option beat screen addiction?

“I think I’m slowly finding other things to spend my time doing, but when it’s an integral part of my work life, it can hard to separate that.”

According to a report by The New York Times, using a greyscale on your phone is scientifically proven to lessen the pull of apps using bright and attractive colours.

Bevil Conway, an investigator at the National Eye Institute in the US, who researches colour and emotion explained colour is used to tell our brains what’s important.

“If you have lots of colour and contrast then you’re under a constant state of attentional recruitment. Your attentional system is constantly going, ‘Look look look over here.’,

As well as needing to use his smartphone for work, Tapp mostly uses his phone for communicating with his partner as busy schedules make it hard to connect face-to-face.

He swears by the hack, saying it makes his phone “far less appealing to look at”.

Supplied James Tapp: “I think I’m slowly finding other things to spend my time doing, but when it’s an integral part of my work life, it can hard to separate that.”

“There are some occasions where you feel like you need a some colour, like taking a photo, but it isn’t necessarily always needed.”

How to make the switch

If you own an iPhone, you will need to open up your Settings app.

From here, open Accessibility (which you can find by scrolling down or using the search bar in the Settings app), then choose Display & Text Size in the Vision section.

Next, go to Colour Filters and select Greyscale.

Stuff Greyscale before and after on Lyric’s iPhone.

To create a quick and easy shortcut for toggling the Greyscale option, go to Accessibility Shortcut in Accessibility and select Colour Filter.

If you use an Android, you will also need to open your Settings app, and then to Accessibility.

Next, open Colour correction, scroll down to select Greyscale, then scroll back up to toggle the Use colour correction button on.

Do you use your phone in greyscale? Do you have any other tricks to help cut down on screen time? Share with us in the comments below.