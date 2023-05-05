Bella Hadid is reviving 90s self-help book The Artist's Way - but can it actually boost your creativity?

Celebrities: they’re just like us – despite their excessive wealth and privileged access to the best services the world can provide, they too need a little self-help book guidance from time to time.

Enter Julia Cameron’s The Artist’s Way, a guide first published in 1992 that promises to boost your creative flow by using a few basic tools for an extended period of time.

The book has a tonne of celebrity endorsements, including Oscar-winners Reese Witherspoon and Martin Scorsese, and now recent shout-outs from supermodel Bella Hadid has seen The Artist’s Way kick up something of a revival amongst Gen Zers and Millennials hoping to achieve superstar levels of creative inspiration.

As someone who happens to do a lot of writing and frequently deals with bouts of creative block, I figured it would only be right to take Cameron’s book to task and see if it really could make me a creative genius, or else a hopeful fool.

Right from the jump, Cameron makes it clear that her book is as much about spirituality as it is a creative guide. She invites the reader to look at their creative energy as if it is a God-like figure, and to interact with it in that way as well.

There are multiple references to God, or a Creator or Higher Power, in this novel – one of Cameron’s daily creative affirmations is to tell yourself “I am willing to let God create through me” – and embracing this aspect is an essential part of her guide.

As a former Catholic, current Buddhist, who is generally easily enticed by spiritual ‘mumbo-jumbo’ (chakras, crystals, star signs – you get the idea), taking on the spiritual elements in the book came as second nature, but the non-believers may not be so keen.

Morning pages

There are two main tools to creative liberation in Cameron’s book, the first being Morning Pages, a method of brain dumping all your worries, ruminations, and idle thoughts by filling three whole notebook pages with your mind’s ramblings every morning.

Morning Pages have become synonymous with Cameron, but the method was actually invented by author Dorothy Brande, who penned the 1934 creative writing guide Becoming a Writer and was also a supporter of American fascism – but that’s a story for another time.

Journaling, for many, is a daunting process. Sure, there’s plenty of research to show that it can have a positive effect on your wellbeing, but not everyone is comfortable seeing their own thoughts laid bare on a piece of paper.

As they say, if it were easy, everyone would do it, and my goal here is to achieve creative brilliance, so I bravely pressed on with my Morning Pages (minus the days when my time was better spent getting ready for work, which were a few).

You’re also not supposed to read your written ramblings until you’re eight weeks into the course. Even looking over your words after you have just written them is discouraged.

In the spirit of respecting the book’s commands, I haven’t read anything I’ve written since starting, but I imagine it looks a little something like this: “It’s raining again today. I wonder what I should have for lunch. I should probably make a cup of tea after this”, and so on.

The Artist Date

Your next step is to spend at least two hours a week taking yourself out on an Artist Date as a means of connecting with your inner-artist.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff Julia Cameron's The Artist's Way

Cameron describes it as “an excursion, a play date that you preplan and defend against all interlopers ... Your artist needs to be taken out, pampered, and listened to”.

As it turns out, I think I have been unknowingly doing artist dates for a few years now, just without the fancy title.

Making time to go to a space that inspires – be it a temple, art gallery, bookstore, or a simple walk to the park – has been a part of my (almost) weekly routine since I was 18 (I’m now just over a month away from turning 23), and I can attest to the positive impacts these “artist dates” have had on my life.

I have taken a small liberty with the artist dates – Cameron encourages absolute isolation in your quest for creative enlightenment to ensure you’re spending time with just yourself and your inner-artist, but I usually take the family dog on a walk with me while I attempt my dates. He has yet to deter my inspirations.

The verdict

So, was this all worth it?

If, like me, you are the spiritually-minded type, this guide will serve you well. However, I can’t picture the average Kiwi would be too keen on engaging with their creative energies in a spiritual way and treating them like a God.

I’m lucky enough to have the time, energy, and ability to have engaged in artist dates for the last few years, but this isn’t a luxury that could be afforded to others, like a parent working multiple jobs (although, as Cameron writes, “you cannot afford not to find time for artist dates”).

In my experience, my artist dates have been beneficial to my life over the last few years, if not solely for inspiring creativity, but also by providing a quiet, personal time for me to check in with myself and practice self-care in a space that isn’t my couch.

Green Chameleon/Unsplash On the days I did complete my Morning Pages my mind felt clearer, like I was starting off the day with a clean slate.

I’ve never been a disciplined journal writer, usually abandoning my notebooks half-way through, but on the days I did complete my Morning Pages my mind felt clearer, like I was starting off the day with a clean slate.

If you can commit to the spiritualism and routines, The Artist’s Way may just be able to help you find a creative breakthrough – it gave me enough inspiration to write this article, so at least that’s something.