Te ao Māori and TikTok: What self-care looks like for chef Kārena Bird

Chef and cookbook author Kārena Bird talks about her unique take on self-care, and why it includes scrolling TikTok.

Kārena Bird and her sister Kasey first arrived in the public consciousness when they won MasterChef NZ in 2014.

Since then, they’ve pursued a thoughtful, considered culinary path compromising pop-ups, classes, cooking shows and cookbooks, all with their unique take on food and dedication to te ao Māori at the forefront.

This month, the sisters are collaborating with Kitchen Takeover at Visa Wellington on a Plate on a six course Māori degustation, inspired by Atua Māori.

“It’s lots of fun and I feel so grateful that I get to do this for a job”, Kārena says, adding that she’s heading to her aunty's house after we talk to pick taro leaves for her favourite dish of the event.

“We use my mum's fried bread recipe, enrich it with kūmara puree, then we take taro leaves and make a sauce, and pickle Cloudy Bay clams and serve them on top. It’s rich but sharp, and it reminds me of my mum.”

READ MORE:

* Jess Quinn’s wellness routine involves letting go and seeking out experts

* For Kita Mean, self-expression is the ultimate self-care

* How Tronque founder Tanne Snowden invests in her health and wellbeing



Kārena and Kasey call Maketū home and Kārena explains, “the thing I love most about the flexibility of our job is that we get to do amazing things in big cities and travel the world, but then come back and live in a small rural community. There’s only about 800 that live in Maketū; it feels very private”.

Later this year the sisters will be releasing their third cookbook, their first completely in te ao Māori.

They also have a full schedule of events around Matariki across both Ōtautahi and Rotorua with tickets being released next month. Keep an eye on their social media for more details.

In the meantime, enjoy Kārena’s unique take on self-care, and why it includes scrolling TikTok.

What hours do you work each day?

Due to the nature of the industry every day is different. One day it could be an 18-hour work day cooking in the kitchen, the next day a couple of hours doing admin or brainstorming menu ideas. I am fortunate that I get to have a flexible schedule which allows me to work when I am feeling most creative and productive.

Do you have set work/life boundaries or do they merge?

I definitely have boundaries, but they probably look different from a traditional job. I take breaks throughout the day when I feel I need to, however I’m then very willing to work evenings and weekends when we are delivering a service.

What time do you wake up?

My sleep schedule varies depending on what project I am working on. I wake anytime between 5am and 2pm. I live alone and I don't have kids, so it allows me the flexibility to sleep in if I need to.

What do you have for breakfast?

Honestly different every day, as it depends if I am at home or on the go, but always coffee.

Do you have an exercise routine?

I don’t have a set routine but I've found doing yoga is great for both my physical and especially mental health. I love Yoga by Adriene​ on YouTube as I can do it when it suits my schedule.

Do you use supplements? If so, what?

Yes, I take magnesium, fish oil and olive leaf pills.

Whose advice/influence do you genuinely value and listen to when it comes to wellbeing and taking care of yourself?

Everybody's idea of self-care is different and everyone's needs are unique. I just listen to myself and believe in listening to your own mind, body and soul to do what is best for you.

What pillar of life causes you the most stress - work, family, finances, health?

I’m fortunate that I live a relatively stress-free life due to having a really supportive family and getting to work with my sister. But work would still be the most stressful out of those elements.

And what do you do to manage it?

Recognise the importance of having days off and only say yes to jobs I like doing.

What time do you go to bed at night? Do you sleep soundly?

80% of the time I sleep well (thank you magnesium), and I go to bed at about midnight.

What do you do in the final hour before bed?

Scroll on Tiktok, it helps me relax after a busy day. My FYP is so varied. The other day I was on cat TikTok, then I got onto ballet TikTok. I like to watch people just doing funny, weird things. I like watching this guy from the Florida Keys who goes out and forages everything and shows you how to cook it.

I think there's a lot of stigma [around self-care]. When people think about self-care, it's like, you get up in the morning with the sunrise and then you have a balanced breakfast and then you have to go do some exercise.

There's almost like a formatted way that people look at self-care, but I think it's different for everybody. I think the key to spreading good awareness around mental health is being honest about how we spend our time. Being open about our self-care practices helps break down the stigma and encourages others to do what is best for their wellbeing.

How do you deal with the stress of failure?

I used to struggle with failure, but now I don’t get stressed as either it will work or not, or you can control it or not. It is what it is, and if you fail at least you’ve learnt something.

What do you do for fun?

Hang out with my family, hang out by myself and go out to restaurants.

Favourite free stress-buster?

Just sitting at my house and looking at the ocean.

What’s been the biggest change you’ve made when it comes to looking after your health and mental health and wellbeing?

Gratitude and being grateful for all the experiences I get to enjoy and all the people around me.

Kārena and Kasey are cooking at Visa Wellington on a Plate this month. Click here for booking information.