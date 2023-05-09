Just how hard was Penny Mordaunt's sword-holding feat? I sacrificed my shoulders to find out

To see just how tough Penny Mordaunt really is, I tried to hold a 3.6kg sword for 51 minutes.

When tuning in to the coronation on Saturday night, many of us didn’t expect to be amazed by feats of strength and endurance.

But then again, many of us weren’t ready for Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt and her now-famous sword-bearing skills.

But just how impressive was it to hold a 3.6kg sword for 51 minutes, while looking calm, collected and oh-so-stoic?

I’m someone who loves a royal challenge, considers themselves fairly strong and needs to learn to take a moment to think things through whenever my manager has a “fun” idea. Which is why I found myself spending my workday fashioning a heavy sword out of household objects and sacrificing the use of my shoulders for the sake of research.

READ MORE:

* Pippa Middleton makes rare public appearance with husband James Matthews at Cirque du Soleil

* Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate 9-year anniversary with sweet Instagram tribute

* UK rejects Iranian position on tanker seizure



First up? Logistical problems needed to be worked through.

Our house is sorely lacking in the regal memorabilia department and unfortunately swords of any weight are nowhere to be found.

Cans or water bottles filled to weight, seemed obvious, but I felt I needed something sword-shaped to truly get the feeling of a shoulder battle worthy of a spot next to the King.

Stuff, getty Amberleigh Jack takes on Penny Mordaunt.

I grabbed small weights from the gym. A quick dismemberment of our broom gave me the base for my sword and with a bit of careful weighing, my husband’s last roll of builder’s tape and almost a kilo of newspaper I became the proud owner of an arts and crafts project fit for a pretend coronation.

Sure, it was no Prince George Christmas masterpiece, but she was sturdy, reasonably comfortable to hold and weighed exactly 3.6kg (give or take a couple of grams).

Stuff I tried to keep my compsure while holding a sword for 51 minutes.

With perhaps a little too much confidence I set the clock, grabbed my sword and wished I’d thought to grab a drink of water before taking my spot in a corner of the house to watch a clock count down 51 long minutes.

I soon learned while shoulder endurance is important with a job such as this, what would have me banished from any royal event to the back room with Prince Louis would be my inability to stand still when bored. It’s a trait we’re both cursed with.

I was tasked to do what Mordaunt did. And what Mordaunt didn’t do was grumble, pace, take her sword in one hand to check a phone message with the other or stoop to walking in circles to pass the time.

But she also had Navy training helping her stand still, and months of press-ups in her corner. This thing was getting heavy, and I wasn’t about to put down my sword of doom and start again on a technicality.

Stuff My sword, once made, weighed just over 3.6kg.

There was a bright side to being off-grid for 51 minutes – this may have been my manager’s “fun” idea, but I was on my own to make the rules, now.

Moving about is fine, just don’t put the sword down.

By minute eight I was switching grip and shaking out the shoulders. Before 20 minutes were up I had lifted my sword above my head to rest the arms, squatted a few times to give the legs a job and had probably clocked in my daily step goal.

Somewhere, between many alternations of clock watching and refusing to look, the shoulder burn really started setting in. I was fidgeting and stretching to find a comfortable spot that didn’t exist.

I held my sword closer to my body than would have been permitted at the coronation and certainly wasn’t holding it at right angles. Yet still, my hands were starting to shake a little.

The cats visited briefly, then left me to it when they realised I wouldn’t put the sword down to feed them.

And my nose was itching. What exactly is the sword-holding protocol when one’s nose starts itching? It was around this time I seriously thought about turning the experiment into “quite a long time but less than 51 minutes”.

Stuff My sword, in all her glory.

But I had a job to do. Did Mordaunt give up when her shoulders started burning and her nose started itching? She absolutely did not.

She did what true sword-holding heroes do. She sucked it up, kept a stoic face and probably thought about how good a massage was going to feel later.

While the final stretch of the marathon sword-holding mission should have be the easiest, but with my growing list of ailments, from burning shoulders and an itchy nose to an aching upper back and terrible posture, the final countdown couldn’t come soon enough.

But, for one glorious moment when my clocked ticked over to 51 minutes I felt like the kind of legend the world now knows Mordaunt to be. And then the post-sword shoulder burn really set in, and I’m left wondering how much I’ll regret the “fun” experiment tomorrow.

The experience was a painful reminder to think things through before agreeing to fun ideas as well as an indication that I need to spend more time building shoulder endurance if I ever hope to take on a role as a sword-holder.

I may be no Penny Mordaunt but since we have both held heavy swords for 51 minutes I feel I justified in saying the Pippa Middleton of the King’s coronation is worthy of every tweet, high-five and post-ceremonial massage she has coming her way.