What Prime energy drinks can do to your and your child's body

Should we be banning energy drinks from the sticky hands of our children?

Health concerns are at the forefront of parent’s minds again following the news that a child at Milton Primary School in Newport, UK suffered a cardiac arrest over the weekend after consuming the popular Prime energy drink.

Promoted by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul, the co-owners of the company have made a cool US$250 million (NZ$396m) in sales in their first year of trading alone – using their social media influence which has drawn in armies of young fans.

“In my opinion energy drinks should simply be forbidden for all children,” says Professor Naveed Sattar, an expert in cardiovascular and metabolic health at the University of Glasgow.

“They are not needed and could cause harm, as seen in this case. They can also lead to some difficulties with sleep, so they are not conducive to a healthy lifestyle.”

While Prime Hydration, the manufacturers of Prime Energy, say the drink is not recommended for under 18s, many scientists are now calling on the Government to introduce strict regulations prohibiting children from being able to purchase excessively caffeinated beverages.

Why are energy drinks bad?

Last year, a study in the British Medical Journal, funded by the Department of Health and Social Care, found that up to a third of UK children consume at least one energy drink per week, with some drinking one almost every day.

This prompted an outpouring of concern, because many brands – notably Prime Energy and Monster, which are clearly marketed at younger consumers – are known for their high caffeine content.

The website Metro Market shows that a typical can of Prime Energy contains 200mg of caffeine, more than double the 80mg found in a standard cup of coffee or a can of Red Bull.

Monster contains 160mg of caffeine.

At the same time, a number of these products are also extremely high in sugar. While Prime drinks have no added sugar, Monster contains 27g in a can (equivalent to six and a half teaspoons), while Red Bull has a whopping 54g of sugar (13 and a half teaspoons).

Each drink also contains additional stimulants such as guarana extract – the seeds of which contain double the amount of caffeine as coffee beans – in Monster and taurine in Prime and Red Bull. The effects of these on children are largely unknown because it has been difficult to study them.

“Owing to the fact that children generally have lower body weights in comparison to adults, that combined sugar and caffeine hit is even more acute,” says Eva Humphries, a Nottingham-based qualified nutritionist. “Many of these drinks contain much higher levels of caffeine than what may be tolerable for children.

This may disrupt concentration and cause wider ranging issues including developmental and reproductive problems.”

Are they bad for heart health?

Some adults are also known to be particularly sensitive to caffeine and Dipender Gill, a medical doctor and cardiovascular health researcher at Imperial College London, says that consumption of highly caffeinated drinks can be a danger for anyone with underlying heart abnormalities.

“It is well known that it can increase risk of palpitations or irregular heart rhythms,” he says. “So if an individual has a predisposition for abnormal heartbeat, caffeine can increase the risk of that occurring.”

According to Professor Amelia Lake, Associate Director of Fuse, the Centre for Translational Research in Public Health, generally consuming a lot of energy drinks on a regular basis is not good for heart health at any age.

“There have been studies that have seen increased arterial stiffness as well as elevated blood pressure as a result of energy drink consumption,” she says.

Can they cause weight gain?

Nutritionists also have concerns that the sheer addictiveness of energy drinks – owing to the high sugar and high caffeine content – can encourage over-consumption, a contributing factor to weight gain.

While Prime drinks are marketed as zero sugar, they contain artificial sweeteners such as sucralose which are known to be addictive.

“Energy drinks may drive poor dietary behaviour,” says Humphries. “Once the caffeine and sugar rush wears off, it may propel further sugar cravings.”

Popular energy drinks can have a negative impact on sleep, concentration and mental health

Their effect on sleep, concentration and mental health

One of the biggest concerns regarding energy drink consumption among children and adolescents is the impact that they have on sleep, concentration and mental health.

The British Medical Journal review identified associations with poor sleep quality, hyperactivity, irritability, anger, and even self-harm and suicidal behaviour. There were also suggestions that such drinks could be a gateway to underage alcohol use, smoking and substance misuse.

Humphries says this is unsurprising. “Caffeine and sugar combined are also attributed to higher rates of anxiety, mood disturbances and restlessness,” she says.

“The effects on sleep are worrying as teens generally require more sleep, since this phase is associated with rapid growth. An American study looking at sleep in teenagers concluded that those who consumed energy drinks tended to sleep for shorter periods of time and less deeply.”

Lake also points to the possible impact of high sugar content on dental health, while Humphries believes there are also concerns about the consequences for bone development in the rest of the body. “Both caffeine and other ingredients found in energy drinks may lower bone density by impacting calcium metabolism,” she says. “This is especially damaging for children and teens since a large proportion of bone development happens at this time.”

Should the Government intervene?

While the British Soft Drinks Association has said it is adamant that its members do not market or promote energy drinks to under 16s, the spiralling rates of consumption in children and teenagers are putting pressure on the government to regulate them.

In recent years, several supermarkets have even taken matters into their own hands with Tesco, Asda and Aldi all pledging not to sell energy drinks to underage children.

While the Government has reportedly been considering a blanket ban to either under 16s or under 18s in recent years, this has yet to be enforced in legislation.

“There are no positives from children and young people consuming these drinks but there is very little action from our policymakers on this subject,” says Lake.

“There did appear to be movements on this but it ground to a halt, despite public consultations which were overwhelmingly in support of restricting sales to younger age groups.”