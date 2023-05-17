Lingerie founder Chloe Julian on healing from burn-out and designing for Rihanna

Videris lingerie founder Chloe Julian is no stranger to burn out – at one point half her face became paralysed from stress.

Founder of Videris Lingerie Chloe Julian radiates good health and ‘intentional living’.

Both through her business philosophy (“Videris is consciously, ethically, and sustainably made”, she explains, “but pushes the idea of a purposeful brand further by encouraging wearers to focus on intent through colour”). And through her own embodied practices which include meditation and journaling.

But she hasn’t always been this attuned to her wellbeing. Prior to starting Videris (and following a busy career at Bendon in London, which included heading the Stella McCartney line) Chloe was the Vice President of design at Savage x Fenty - flying from her home office in Auckland’s Pt Chevalier to LA to present to Rihanna every three weeks.

“I was launching the brand and there was a lot riding on it” Chloe explains. Plus, “I was under confidentiality [at the beginning] so I couldn’t talk to anyone about it”.

The stress of the lifestyle became all-consuming and at one point half her face became paralysed; Chloe was hospitalised on the stroke ward to undergo tests before doctors determined it was stress.

“When they finally said you can go home I was like ‘can I get on my flight to London tomorrow?’ We were shooting the first Savage x Fenty campaign”.

Needless to say the doctors forbade it, and to this day when Chloe gets run down or overworked she can feel that same side of her face start to tense up. “If I get to that point I know I’ve been ignoring the signs to rest.”

Healing from this “burn out, or breakdown or however you want to label it” took Chloe much longer than she’d expected and forced her to examine her relationship with work and stress, especially in view of launching her own business.

“I am slowly learning to not feel guilty about needing time to switch off and rest”, Chloe says. “It’s a deep cultural conditioning that’s a challenge for me!”

Herewith the tools she uses.

Zico O'Neill “I am quite conscious of not letting myself get into a stress mindset, it is an emotion that I try not to connect with or even talk about.”

Do you have set work/life boundaries or do they merge?

As the owner of my own business it can be difficult to maintain balance without boundaries. In some areas I am quite firm and in others they merge. The thing with setting a boundary is that you are the one responsible for maintaining it, if a boundary is broken it is not the fault of the person on the other side, it is my fault for not holding it.

What time do you wake up?

Unfortunately I don’t often wake up on my own time, my 2-year-old daughter is an early riser, she wakes around 5.30am, I would prefer to wake at 6.30am.

What do you have for breakfast?

Breakfast is my most important meal, it’s where I get the bulk of my fruit and vege to set me up for the day. I’ve been making a green smoothie for breakfast for about 13 years.

I alter the ingredients depending on the season but generally it’s 2 cups of water, 5 cups of green leaves that I grow in my garden (a mix of spinach, kale, chard, silverbeet and herbs), frozen blueberries, a seasonal fruit like kiwifruit or apple, ginger, lemon juice, and seeds.

I seed cycle depending on where I am at in my menstrual cycle; pumpkin and linseed during the follicular phase and sunflower and sesame during the luteal phase. I used to suffer quite severely from endometriosis, I find seed cycling really helps to balance my hormones.

Zico O'Neill “My own body is my best guide [when it comes to self-care], unfortunately I don’t always listen to her!”

Do you have an exercise routine?

I walk my daughter to daycare every week morning, it's a 3km return trip and takes about 40 mins. I get ready in the morning in what I am wearing for the day and then walk her - if I'm wearing a pencil skirt the walk can take a little longer!

I don’t use any devices during this time and enjoy being present for the walk. On the way back I do a mind journal prompt “how am I feeling right now and how do I choose to feel for the rest of the day”.

I also do 1-2 classes during the week, either a barre, yoga or reformer class at Sala or a HIIT class at a local gym.

Do you use supplements?

Not regularly. If I feel like I need an extra boost I take BePure ONE multi vitamin.

Whose advice/influence do you genuinely value and listen to when it comes to wellbeing and taking care of yourself?

My own body is my best guide, unfortunately I don’t always listen to her!

What pillar of life causes you the most stress - work, family, finances, health?

Everything’s connected, if I feel stress at work for example then this spills into the interactions I have with my family. Because of this I am quite conscious of not letting myself get into a stress mindset, it is an emotion that I try not to connect with or even talk about.

We are in a culture where being busyness is seen as a badge of honour, this feeling where you are in an adrenal response constantly actually narrows your ability to focus, only putting effort into the most immediate low value tasks and ending the day with the feeling that you haven’t even tackled your most important work.

What time do you go to bed at night? Do you sleep soundly?

I go to bed at 9.30pm. My phone is set to go into sleep mode at this time so that I am not disturbed, I sleep well unless woken by my daughter. I place a piece of howlite under my pillow for its soothing energy.

What do you do in the final hour before bed?

I don’t go on my phone for at least an hour before bed. Sometimes I watch a little tv, I write in my journal to bookend the day. I read for about 30 mins before going to sleep and usually drift off to a meditation track.

Tell me about your poop

It’s great! Generally once a day in the morning. If I skip having my smoothie I definitely notice the difference and can get blocked up. For this reason my Vitamix usually comes with me on holiday and I freeze bags of greens from my garden.

What do you do for fun?

Listening to music really loud and dancing by myself, spending time with friends, buying and wearing great clothes, fashion gives me a lot of joy!

What’s been the biggest change you’ve made when it comes to looking after your health and mental health and wellbeing?

Being mindful of the manifestation potential of my mind and words. For example, when I identified with being ‘busy’ all the time I would use language like “I’m so stressed’’.

Now I won’t even use those words, as soon as you put that out into the world you are manifesting that mindset. I am very conscious of living in an abundance mindset and using language that reflects that.