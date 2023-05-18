Why Jenny Craig will not be missed at all by these Kiwi women: 'Rot in hell'

After 40 years of promoting diet culture, has Jenny Craig done more harm than good?

Weight loss company Jenny Craig looks set to close its doors after its US entity filed for bankruptcy in early May, and its NZ and Australian counterparts going into voluntary administration.

Jenny Craig prided itself on helping its clients shed weight, but with changing ideas of weight and body positivity since the company’s launch in 1983, many argue more harm has been caused than good.

“It's always good when a hateful company that actively profited off making people miserable gets its comeuppance,” Joanna McLeod, founder of plus-size fashion brand House of Boom, said.

“I'm sad for the low level staff losing their jobs because I understand under capitalism you don't always have options to be ethical when you have to pay rent, but the executives can go step on Lego.”

Founded by Australian woman Jenny Craig and her husband, Sidney, in 1983, the company grew to be one of the most well-known weight management companies in the world.

It used celebrities such as Rebel Wilson and Spice Girl Mel B as spokespeople to promote its food and fitness products.

Supplied Joanna McLeod, founder of House of Boom.

“Magda Szubanski did two campaigns for them, losing weight, then regaining the weight, then being a spokesperson again, and Mel B did campaigns in 2012 and 2016. If Jenny Craig actually was successful, they wouldn't be able to use the same spokespeople again,” McLeod says.

She says she doesn’t believe the company has done any good in it’s 40-years of business, instead peddling a toxic diet culture and fatphobia.

“Fatphobia is the idea that your own worth is defined by how you look compared to someone else, and Jenny Craig's business model was all about the way you look,” McLeod says.

“Their ‘before and after’ photos suggest that if you're fat, you're unworthy, you can't live a real life, that you're on hold until you're thin, which is absolute nonsense.”

Although the company promised a ‘better’ lifestyle, behind the scenes, Jenny Craig’s business practices haven’t always been healthy.

In 1994, the company agreed to pay US$10 million in cash and give away US$36 million worth of merchandise to settle a 4-year-long lawsuit which alleged the Jenny Craig’s diets could cause gall bladder disease, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A 2010 report from Courthouse News Service found Jenny Craig had faced legal action after a former-manager alleged only “the prettiest and thinnest employees” work at the company’s Manhattan store, while employees who were not considered “brand image” were shunted off somewhere else.

Fashion stylist Monique Doy says women “have always been told that [they’re] too much”, with pressure to shrink themselves – physically and emotionally – starting at an early age.

“Weight Watchers was my chosen poison – I was 16 and counting calories,” Doy says.

“You learn from the women that come before you very early on that your body is something to be controlled, rather than accepted, and that the way that it looks to others is a crucial part of your happiness.

“That really overshadows all of your other accomplishments, because your focus is never really on what you did, but more so how you looked while you were doing it.”

Supplied Monique Doy is an Auckland-based fashion stylist, wardrobe organiser, and frequent columnist for Stuff.

She says Jenny Craig’s brand of dieting has helped to promote the view of food as an enemy, rather than an important source for your body’s stability.

“When people come off diets, they often gain weight because they are now fuelling their bodies in a way that actually makes them work properly,” Doy says.

“I hope that’s an idea we’re moving away from, being full rather than being fed, because food can be a part of your cultural identity, community, family, and celebration, rather than being a transaction.”

Writer and New Zealand Fashion Week ambassador Jess Molina says she has “mixed feelings” around Jenny Craig’s end.

“It's sad when a business closes down due to those reasons. It's also sad because some people do rely on it to help them. But at the same time it was instrumental in upholding diet culture and the harmful ways it shows up in society,” Molina says.

Despite knowing those who have used Jenny Craig to change their lifestyles, Molina says the company “as a concept to me can't be separated from fatphobia”.

“The thing about fatphobia is that it's often subtle because we've normalised it so much. Businesses like Jenny Craig existed because of diet culture,” Molina says.

“I don't think they're solely responsible [for diet culture], but they do play a big part. But also it's not black and white – some people do use it for reasons other than losing weight or 'looking good’.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Jess Molin is a writer, blogger, and ambassador for New Zealand Fashion Week.

“Diet culture is intrinsically linked to capitalism, colonisation, and the patriarchy. Until we address those, I don't see how we'll be able to dismantle diet culture at the core.”

McLeod says that while there has been “some” progress made in fighting diet culture, but Kiwis should consider “unpacking their own fatphobia”.

“I suggest they do that by simply broadening their social media followings. Get some fat babes in your life. Learn about Health At Every Size. Learn that someone's health - or lack of it - isn't actually your business, and health is not equated with deserving human rights and common decency,” McLeod says.

“Rot in Hell, Jenny Craig. Let's hope your competitor brands join you there real soon too.”