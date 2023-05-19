Six surprising reasons sex helps you live longer

“Sex is good for us, both partnered and solo.”

Birds do it, bees do it, and now it appears that men who live longer than their peers do it.

A recent study from Japan followed 8500 men for seven years and found that those who claimed to be interested in sex had a significantly lower risk of dying from any cause than those who reported a lack of sexual interest.

While this study examined the desire for sex, the act itself has previously been linked to myriad health benefits.

“Sex is good for us, both partnered and solo,” summarises Dr Janine David, a leading GP who specialises in sexual health.

Intimacy of all sorts counts: “Even cuddling has a positive effect on hormones, as it increases oxytocin and reduces the stress hormone cortisol,” says Dr David.

Indeed, a 2019 study found that intimacy of any sort with a partner helped lower cortisol levels to within normal range after participants had been exposed to stress.

“I think we should be talking much more about maintaining a sex life in older age,” says Dr David.

The Greek island of Ikaria has become famous for the extraordinary longevity of its inhabitants.

How do they do it? Well, diet for one, but a preliminary study of Ikarian men between the ages of 65 and 100 also found that 80% claimed to have sex regularly.

A quarter of that group reported doing so with “good duration” and “achievement”. So while sex might not be the secret to eternal youth, it could certainly help us live a longer, healthier life.

For the benefit of those who need any more motivation, here are some of the more surprising health benefits.

Sex can boost your immune system

That delicious, sleepy, happy glow after sex is, it turns out, a genuine immune-boosting elixir. A 2004 study found a correlation between regular sex (defined here as once or twice a week) and enhanced immunity.

“This group of patients had an increase in IgA, which is an antibody that can help fight infections,” explains Dr David.

And sex can also help us sleep more soundly, she says, since a hormone called prolactin is produced after orgasm, inducing feelings of relaxation. “The more sleep we get,” says Dr David, “the better our immune systems work.”

Sex can supercharge your memory

Sex could help us stay sharp as we get older. A 2019 study combed through data relating to 1,963 men and 2,513 women and concluded : “Older men will be heartened to know that sexual activity may aid in the prevention of age-related decline in cognition.”

The finding did not hold true for women, though. However, several other studies have also found a correlation between increased memory performance and increased sexual activity in the over-50s.

“We know people who have social interactions age better,” says Dr David.

“So it could be that older people who are having sex maintain cognition because they have a partner to share life with and keep the brain active. That said, animal studies have found an increase in neuron [nerve cell] growth with increased sexual activity and an increase in cognition, too.”

Sex can nix migraines and arthritis pain

Acrobatics might be out of the question, but painful joints could certainly benefit from a horizontal workout.

“Endorphins are the body’s natural painkillers, so sex can help reduce pain or feelings of pain,” says Dr David. “Good news for the elderly with arthritis.”

These natural painkillers are also potentially great for those who suffer from migraines. A 2013 study found that 60% of patients who had sex during an attack reported improvements to their migraines.

More sex = less chance of a heart attack

Enjoying frequent sex could reduce your risk of heart-health issues.

“An increase in happy hormones and a decrease in stress hormones, coupled with increasing cardiovascular fitness, can reduce inflammation in the body, which is responsible for disease,” says Dr David.

Inflammation is associated with high blood pressure, gastrointestinal disorders such as inflammatory bowel disease, and autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, and much else besides.

Indeed, a study published in the BMJ followed almost 1000 Welsh men for a decade and concluded that those who experienced frequent orgasms were also half as likely to die from coronary heart disease than the group “with low orgasmic frequency”.

The fairer sex can take heart, too: a 2016 study also suggests that sexually active women have a lower risk of cardiac events in later life.

Sex possibly protects against prostate cancer

“There needs to be more research into the theory that more sex can prevent prostate cancer,” says Dr David.

“However, a study conducted in the US followed 32,000 men for 18 years. It found that those who ejaculated more than 21 times a month had a 20 per cent lower chance of prostate cancer than those who ejaculated four to seven times a month. The study also found that increased ejaculations were associated directly with decreasing prostate-cancer risk.”

Why might this be? “The theory is that increasing the number of ejaculations flushes out toxins that may build up in the semen,” explains Dr David.

But it may also be that men who ejaculate more also happen to have other healthier behaviours, and that these are the true cause of this correlation.

Sex is a substitute for a one-mile walk

Starting your day with a brisk walk and ending it with sex in the evening could be a recipe for a healthy life.

“Missionary position, heterosexual sex equates to the same amount of exercise as moderate gardening,” says Dr Anand Patel, a GP who specialises in sexual function and co-hosts The Pleasure Podcast.

“Fifteen minutes of vigorous foreplay and/or penetrative sex will deliver an improvement of blood glucose levels for 16 hours afterwards.”

“From a fitness point of view, 20 minutes of sex is equitable to walking a mile,” adds Dr David. “So sex increases fitness, though this, of course, depends on how strenuous the sex is!”