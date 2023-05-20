When Tess died in her sleep, it unravelled a family health secret that saved her mum

Simon and Karen Hughes lost their daughter to a medical condition that was unknown before it claimed her life.

Tess Hughes was in her bed, in her usual sleeping position, with the covers unruffled.

At first, when her parents Karen and Simon arrived home to Daylesford after a three-week trip to Japan, they didn’t want to wake her. They had last messaged their 23-year-old before they took off from Tokyo, to check in with her and ask about the family’s dog.

“She had sent us off and said, ‘Bye, go and have a good time!’ We came back on a Wednesday morning to find lights on, curtains not up and her car out the front,” says Karen, a former nurse.

“But it was the end of her working week [as a chef], so we just thought, ‘Oh well, she’s still in bed asleep’. I actually went upstairs and peeked.”

About half an hour later, Simon Hughes, a builder, said, “nup, that’s it” and went upstairs.

He found his fitness-loving daughter, who planned to study nursing and had no known medical conditions, had passed away in her sleep.

The only indication anything was wrong was that Tess had told her parents she wasn’t feeling great and was going to bed early. She had texted a friend to cancel a trip to the gym.

For six weeks, Simon and Karen Hughes had no clue what had robbed them of the beloved second youngest of their five children. What they discovered on a call to the Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine sent ripples through generations of their extended family.

Supplied Tess Hughes passed away in her sleep with a genetic condition no one suspected she had.

Tess had been taken by the same condition responsible for the sudden cardiac deaths of other seemingly fit young people, a genetic heart muscle disorder known as arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC).

It is caused by an inherited gene that breaks down the ventricle wall over time, but may not show symptoms. It puts patients at risk of sudden death, especially during strenuous exercise.

Its estimated prevalence is between one in 2500 to one in 5000 people. Once Karen Hughes became aware it was passed through her side of the family, she was tested, found to have the disorder and fitted with an internal defibrillator. Her mother was also found to have the condition.

Many relatives and some of Tess’ siblings were detected to have the gene that causes ARVC and are being monitored regularly.

It is one of a group of anomalies which may only show up after death. The forensic institute is using information gleaned from those who have passed away unexpectedly to help protect the living.

Last financial year, the institute’s Family Health Information Service referred 103 people to medical specialist services, 260 to general practitioners and notified the Victorian Cancer Registry of 34 diagnoses after concealed medical conditions were found post-mortem.

Its program of diagnosing previously undetected conditions and supporting families with information and referrals will expand, with the addition of a new MRI machine for which funding has been provided.

Natalie Morgan, a family health nurse with the institute, said while some families do not wish to know about such findings in deceased relatives, others call in directly, seeking answers.

“We tread very carefully,” said Morgan. “Some people feel raising something that might affect other family members is too much at the time. Sometimes they will pick it up two years later.

“Ultimately, we’re hoping to prevent other people passing away.”

SIMON SCHLUTER/Sydney Morning Herald Simon and Karen Hughes want as much information as possible made available about heritable heart conditions.

Morgan, who helped found the service, said she was often impressed by grieving families’ readiness to take information about a tragic, early death and use it to protect others.

“People are often extraordinary ... the worst has happened, often it’s a young person who has passed away suddenly, without warning, and you get the news this is something that can affect other family members – and they are able to take such a tragic situation and use it to benefit so many other people,” she said.

Her colleague, health nurse Bianca Szymanski, said it was rewarding to be able to help families rule out risks to siblings.

“Long before we get to them, they’re often already thinking, ‘Could my surviving children die too?’ It can be reassuring for us to be able to facilitate other children to be reviewed and give them peace of mind.

“We’ve had families who’ve had children who were too afraid to go to sleep at night in case they died, too. The stress or emotion that goes with that is huge.”

Tina Thompson, a clinical nurse consultant in the Royal Melbourne Hospital’s cardiac genetics clinic, said investigations into the family’s history, as well as into the health of living members, begin once people are referred by the institute. Family records, available post-mortems and death certificates are examined.

“As awareness of the service has grown, and pathologists know what we do, there’s been a rapid increase in the number of referrals,” Thompson said. Some people are prescribed long-term care.

Of the large number of Karen Hughes’ relatives tested since Tess’ death, 75 to 80% have been found to carry the ARVC gene and need regular observation.

Karen and Simon Hughes hope that as the profile of such services is raised, others will know what to look for higher up the family tree.

“The more it’s out there and advertised that this could happen, the better. Other people have got to be made aware,” Simon said. “You wouldn’t wish this on your worst enemy. That’s what we’re trying to prevent.”