The Good Sex Project: 'Remember your first sexual awakening?'

“Do you remember your first sexual awakening? I do.

“I blame Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy film, Labyrinth.”

It’s quite the opening statement from host Melody Thomas in the second episode of Stuff’s new podcast The Good Sex Project, which looks at how feelings about our own bodies can get in the way of our sex and love lives.

Thomas goes on to explain how those “terrifying but also tempting” moments of sexual awakening are the first steps on a sometimes-rocky road to self acceptance (hers just happened to involve a 36-year-old David Bowie in grey tights).

It’s a phrase many of us have heard before – that you can’t truly be free to love others, until you love yourself. In this episode, that concept is unpacked in detail during intimate interviews with three kiwis on their own journeys to self-love. There’s Amy, who has an extremely rare skin condition; Sydney, who grew up in a small South Island town where it definitely wasn't okay to be queer; and Tom who tells us about his crippling body dysmorphia.

Thomas reflects on the 1990s, and how that era’s media held limited views on sexuality, sex, and bodies –which impacted the way an entire generation thought about themselves.

“In magazines and ads and movies,” Thomas explains, “the only acceptable beauty standard was white and thin.”

At the time, she notes, the body positivity movement as we know it just didn’t exist. Actresses like Drew Barrymore and Alicia Silverstone were labelled ‘plus sized’, something not only laughable, but also damaging.

Joined by Australian psycho-sexologist Chantelle Otten, Thomas also explores why this skewed vision of beauty ideals has long affected our capacity for self-love and self-worth.

“We grew up idolising thin white women,” Otten says, “we’ve been taught we have to have a six-pack, and a bit of a tan, and no rolls, and no cellulite, and that just doesn’t exist. And it’s so hard to get rid of that shame.”

“We all have a place. We’re all attractive. So many people find us, for our individual selves, attractive,” she explains.

“People are into so many different things.”

This episode of The Good Sex Project also features some listener ‘homework’ from Chantelle Otten, who is passionate about helping people to feel great about their sexual health and self-esteem. To listen, use the audio player above or click here.

Hosted by Melody Thomas, The Good Sex Project is a co-production between Stuff and Popsock Media, and made with the support of NZ on Air. The podcast series is about good sex, good relationships, and how to have them.

Follow the show on Apple, Spotify - or any other podcast app - to get instant, automatic access to new episodes. For more content follow @goodsexproject on Instagram.