US tech mogul using 17-year-old son's blood in effort to stay young

Bryan Johnson, a Silicon Valley mogul, hopes to reverse biology by making his organs function like those of a teenager.

A technology executive who spends US$2 million (NZ$3.2m) a year to stay young is using blood infusions from his 17-year-old son as part of the process.

Bryan Johnson, 45, a Silicon Valley mogul, hopes to reverse biology by making his organs function like those of a teenager and has employed a team of 30 doctors and experts to help with what he calls Operation Blueprint.

He has also now recruited his 17-year-old son, Talmage, and his 70-year-old father, Richard, into the youth-restoring project.

Johnson announced on social media this week that the trio have taken part in what he claims is the "world's first multi-generational plasma exchange" which took place at a medical spa near Dallas, Texas, last month, according to Bloomberg.

Talmage went first in the three-generational blood-exchange, having a litre of his blood extracted and converted by a machine. The sample is then distilled into liquid plasma, red and white blood cells, and platelets.

Bryan underwent the same process and then had his son's plasma infused back into his veins. The process was then repeated for Richard, 70, who had Bryan's plasma infused after having his own blood drained to make room for the fluids.

Talmage, described by Bloomberg as a "model of health", had the least to gain. He had about one-fifth of his blood drained off but did not receive anyone else's fluids in return.

His father boasts that his own plasma is "pristine”, since its golden colour resembles that of his teenage son's. Richard's is described by Bloomberg as a "reddish, murky plasma".

The multi-generational infusion is a first but Bryan Johnson, who is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, is no stranger to plasma infusions and says he regularly receives it from a young, anonymous donor who is screened for their personal health and has an ideal body mass index.

The trend is popular among wellness gurus for its apparent anti-ageing benefits, which are purported to include staving off cognitive decline. Johnson measures his blood and organ performance in minute detail so that he will be able to quantify any change.

The practice gained traction following studies on mice. However, there is little evidence to suggest it has the same anti-ageing benefits for humans.

In a video documenting the process on YouTube, Johnson acknowledged it was an "experimental, invasive therapy" with "some level of risk". However, he said, it was possible that infusing his plasma into his elderly father "will help him in a variety of ways".

Johnson has previously detailed his rigorous regimen for Bloomberg. It includes putting on goggles to block out blue light for two hours before bed, which is at the same time every night. He then wakes up at 5am and conducts an hour-long workout with 25 exercises, takes dozens of supplements including creatine, and rinses his teeth with tea tree oil. Following a strict vegan diet, he eats 1977 calories per day, including almond milk, walnuts, flaxseed, berries and lots of blended vegetables.

It all appears to be working according to his medical team, who say he now has the fitness level and lung capacity of an 18-year-old, and the skin of a man aged 28.