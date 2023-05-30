Cost of Living: Is 'cash stuffing' the ideal way to budget?

Ninotchka McKay has been cash stuffing for more than a year.

As the cost of living continues to rise in Aotearoa, many Kiwis are ditching plastic and living off cash, and one financial researcher thinks they may be on to a winning idea.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

“Cash stuffing” or “cash pocketing” is a method of budgeting that involves setting cash aside for all purchases.

With no cards or paywave there’s no mindless spending or overdrafts. When the cash is physically gone, there’s no more spending.

And it’s blowing up on social media, with the hashtag #cashstuffing garnering for than a billion views on TikTok.

Christchurch-based Ninotchka McKay, 47, said cash stuffing works, and it has eased her money anxiety massively since she began more than a year ago.

The mother of two spent the past year documenting her cash-centric journey on her YouTube channel and paying with physical money has minimised mindless spending and helped ease anxiety around debt and bills.

Supplied Ninotchka McKay has been cash stuffing for more than a year, and said it has eased financial anxiety.

As a full-time student and mother to a 14 and 6-year old, her finances are limited. After rent and bills are accounted for, she’s left with about $300 a week to cover everything else – from food and fun to children expenses.

So how does it all work?

When she gets paid, her money goes into an account that she does not have a card attached to.

Enough to cover bills stays in the bank and what’s left is transferred and withdrawn. From there it’s divided amongst 15 categories, from long-term savings and everyday spending – like groceries - to specific purchases, such as her “I love tacos” pocket, to be used for a graduation dinner when she finishes her thesis.

If she wants to buy something, it comes out of that category’s budget. If the pocket is empty, there’s no spending.

And what started as a way to get her budget under control when her grocery bill became, “a real sense of worry” has become a way of “taking away the stress”.

She is more conscious of what she’s spending than she was when a purchase was a matter of swiping a card.

And when she can physically see the money going down, she’s more likely to think twice about she really needs to spend it.

There’s some admin involved. She keeps a spreadsheet of her spending and documents her savings, but says the “paperwork” takes about ten minutes a week.

What really surprised her was the improvement in her mental health – and just how much anxiety and worry was connected to figuring out the bills and expenses.

Supplied Ninotchka McKay documents her cash stuffing journey on her YouTube channel.

While McKay carries “very little” cash in her wallet daily, if she did need to access money in an emergency such as a car breakdown, she does have the ability to transfer from her bills account to an account with an eftpos card.

Christopher Walsh, head of research at Money Hub had not seen the social media trend yet, but was not surprised it had gained traction.

He said there had been an increase in hardship-related searches on the budgeting website recently and believed cash pocketing may come from a place of financial difficulty or desperation for many.

And he’s all for the idea, especially if it stops people getting into debt with credit cards.

“If cash pocketing is the answer to never getting into debt, and you just spend what you have, I like it.”

“There’s no temptation, there’s no online banking to go into overdraft. There’s just the cash ... You can’t go wrong.”

How to get cash pocketing going

Having perfected the art of cash stuffing, McKay shared a few tips for those wanting to start.