Are you stingy or do you have money anxiety?

Money anxiety, or repeated episodes of intense worry over spending money, can manifest in all sorts of ways – for some, it can be a flutter of nerves every time they flick the kettle on.

But when does penny-pinching start to pinch away at your mental health as well?

Spending up large can fracture a relationship, but refusing to drop a dime can be just as detrimental, argues Simran Kaur, co-founder of Girls That Invest, which offers commentary on personal investment aimed at young people.

So, how do you know when you or a loved one is simply stingy, or has a deeper, more complicated relationship with managing their finances?

“As someone who is quite stingy amongst my friends, I will say quite openly, ‘I can’t commit to coming on this trip, because that gives me anxiety.’” Kaur told Stuff. “But that has come from time and time again of practice where my friends have made me feel comfortable enough to share my honest reason.”

Kaur said that open conversations can help friends and family open up about their financial stress – but it’s altogether different when money starts to dominate their every decision or impulse.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Money anxiety can stem from what Simran Kaur referred to as a “scarcity mindset.”

“That almost falls into the space where you could benefit from assistance,” she explained. “That could look like a financial counsellor, it could look like counselling in general.

“If you’re not quite ready for that step, it could mean just having a conversation with someone in your life.”

A preoccupation with money can stem from upbringing or family background, but it can start to take hold in your everyday, said Kaur.

“These are often called scarcity mindsets, where we believe we have to track every dollar. It’s a form of control.

“If we feel like we know how much we’re spending in every part of our lives, we feel like we have more control over it. But again too much of that might not necessarily be a good thing.”

This kind of financial anxiety is best alleviated or addressed in a manner similar to other anxieties - by talking about it. But talking about money has never been easy.

Supplied Simran Kaur: ‘While more than 87% of us have car insurance, only 15% take out income protection insurance.’

“Money still falls into the category of difficult things we don’t talk about it. It’s one of those things that for so long has had a lot of shame and guilt around it.”

Like health anxiety, money anxiety can start to affect you – even when, in money terms, you are technically “well.”

“I think step one is recognising it. It doesn’t always just affect you as well, it can affect the people around you - your friends and family, or your flatmates.”

Kaur’s company, Girls That Invest, conducted their own survey whose outcomes suggested that New Zealanders would prefer to be more open about their money.

“We asked our community why they weren’t talking about money to their friends and family. It kept coming down to shame or making the other person uncomfortable.

“I think we all want to talk about money more, it’s just about how we navigate that money anxiety.”

It pays to address your anxiety because, as Kaur argues, worrying about becoming the richest person in the cemetery might not be very fun for those around you.

“It can really bring the mood down.”