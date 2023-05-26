Newsable: Feeling burnt out? There's a simple action that might help

Those suffering from burnout are advised to spend time outside.

We’re a third of the way through 2023 and if you are feeling burnt out, you are not alone.

In 2022 a Frog Recruitment survey found 68% of respondents reported feeling more burnt out than they had in 2021.

Burnout not only impacts individuals, but also colleagues and families, Unyoked general manager Charlie Chrisp tells Newsable - and he says there’s a simple way to get on top of it.

“A good way to reduce [stress] is simply just to get outside - human nature needs nature,” he says.

A 2019 study found just 20 minutes outside can help lower stress levels.

“There's also a lot of research that suggests that ... exposure to nature has improved quality of sleep and quantity of sleep,” Chrisp tells Newsable.

As to why nature has such an impact, Chrisp says it’s all about slowing down.

“It [nature] allows us to get down to our base pace that nowhere else can really do.”

