'Horny clarity' and 'out-of-the-blue' kisses: The tale of how two Alices came out

This is a tale of two Alices.

There’s Alice Soper, one of New Zealand’s foremost voices on women’s rugby. She’d always told herself she was super straight - that is, until her OE to London changed everything she thought she knew.

And comedian and writer Alice Snedden, funny, irreverent and in denial about her love life - until she wasn’t.

Referred to by host Melody Thomas as “the later-in-life Alices”, the two Alices share their frank and funny coming out stories in Stuff’s new podcast The Good Sex Project.

“What you're open to, expands… depending on the society that allows you to let it expand,” explains Snedden, who came out of the closet after an “out-of-the-blue” kiss with a woman when she was nearly 30.

When it comes to her sexual awakening, Snedden doesn’t have a clear timeline. Only, as Thomas puts it, “flashes of horny clarity”.

Now identifying as queer, Snedden doesn't recall suppressing any side of her sexuality when she was younger, though there was an early obsession with Julia Roberts (attributed at the time to general admiration, rather than attraction), and a science class where she became so overwhelmed by the sudden thought she was gay, that she ran and puked in the toilets. She was 15.

Meanwhile, Soper moved to the UK when she was 28, to play rugby for Richmond.

Her relationships until then had been with men, and Soper describes always presenting herself as “super straight”. But she began to reframe her perspective when she started to introduce herself to new people.

“If you're having to protect a line so hard, there's probably something on the other side you have to unpack and deal with.”

“I was never one of those girls that made out with their mates at parties," says Soper. “And why did I feel so uncomfortable going to the Pride events?! That makes no sense.”

So, what helped them to push open the closet door, lean into their sexuality, and really, as Thomas suggests, “go for it”?

Snedden says writing a stand-up show about her experience helped.

“That was a real mind-f**k.... That was a huge mistake. But it also forced a lot of really intense self-reflection.”

For Soper, finally coming out was as much about pushing through her own social anxiety.

“I had told everyone how straight I was for years….[I thought] Am I now a joke?”

Turns out she was way off the mark. Spoiler alert - her friends were simply happy that she was happy.

In a funny and frank conversation, this episode of The Good Sex Project also features the two Alices revealing how their families responded to their coming out news, and the relationship wins and mistakes they have made along the way. To listen, use the audio player above or click here.

