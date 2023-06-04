Melody Thomas: What we’ve got wrong about sex positivity

Melody Thomas is the host of The Good Sex Project, a podcast about good sex, good relationships, and how to have them.

OPINION: When you make a sex podcast 15 years after leaving the casual sex game to “settle down” inevitably you will find a lot of things have changed.

When I was 20-something we didn’t have a dating culture, we had a drinking culture: who you slept with (and ended up in a long-term relationship with) was largely determined by who happened to be drinking near you at the time.

There was no Tinder, barely any freely available porn, and anything remotely resembling “hook-up culture” was for men only. But in the process of making The Good Sex Project, what I’ve found more troubling than the stuff that’s changed, is the stuff that hasn’t.

Thanks to the continued mainstreaming of sexual empowerment – especially female sexual empowerment – and sex positivity (which is the idea that sex is a good and healthy part of life, no matter the shape it takes, so long as everyone is into it), the modern sexual landscape appears to be an incredibly liberated one.

More queer and trans folk can love and sleep with the people they want to love and sleep with without fear of repercussion; those who want no-strings-attached sex can announce the arrival of their “hoe era” with less risk of being slutshamed; more straight couples are assessing monogamy as one of many choices on offer, rather than a mandate, and whether you love Cardi B’s WAP or can’t stand it, it’s pretty cool to see female sexual pleasure so front-row-centre.

But for a lot of people, especially (but not only) women, the actual sexual experiences they are having still fall well short of expectation.

Getty Images ‘Seeing sex positivity shown only through overt displays of sexuality on public platforms can mean the movement loses nuance and fails to serve so many people.’

So many people I interviewed for this series are still having sex they don’t really like, either because that’s just “what you do”, because going through with it is easier than asking someone to stop (something I’d hoped had died out long ago, along with the blue balls myth); or because they have been conditioned to expect sex to go hand in hand with pain and discomfort. And being in a relationship doesn’t protect you from the spectre of average or painful sex, either.

Overall, straight women still reach orgasm less often and less reliably than all other groups (compared to 95% of hetero men who report an orgasm “usually or all of the time” during sex, only 65% of hetero women do.)

Other research shows that 30% of women report pain during penetrative sex, 72% during anal sex, and that “large proportions” don’t tell their partners they’re in pain.

In the UK, one study of anal sex among teenagers aged 16-18, showed that not only was the practice highly coercive, with boys and men pushing to try it and feeling expected by their friends to do so, but that it was expected by all parties that men would experience pleasure while women would endure pain or discomfort, and this was not a disincentive.

Many factors have contributed to us landing in this place, including gender socialisation, the rise of mainstream free pornography, substandard sexuality education and straight people’s continued inability to practice consent in any meaningful way… and pretty much all of it comes back to the fact that we still haven’t managed to dismantle the patriarchy.

As the writer Van Badham so succinctly put it in her article for The Guardian: “As soon as older feminists had won sexual liberation, patriarchy reframed it as sexual availability for men.”

Which is why so many iterations of the sexually empowered young woman look like copy-pastes of each other: the horny woman with an Instagram feed full of thirst traps who’s ready for her dick appointment.

Let me state: there’s nothing essentially wrong with this – I’m probably more stoked than most that “sluts” and “hoes” are having their moment – but I also know that seeing sex positivity shown only through overt displays of sexuality on public platforms can mean the movement loses nuance and fails to serve so many people.

Where are the images of a sexually empowered young person who is choosing to take things slowly, or to wait until they’re ready to step into their sexuality? Where are the sexually empowered asexual babes? Where are the reported 54% of men who say that emotional closeness is the most important part of sex for them? Do they feel empowered in sharing this? Or emasculated?

We were right to aim for sexual liberation, empowerment and pleasure for all, but in our enthusiasm to get there, we got ahead of ourselves. True sexual empowerment will never happen without hetero consent conversations that more closely resemble those of queer and kinky folk, where “what are you into?” is the standard opener, and “yes” is the beginning of the conversation, not the end.

It won’t happen until we take penetrative sex off of its pedestal and recognise the many, many other forms of sexual pleasure as valid and, for some, preferable. Until we commit to repairing as much of the harm as we can, which was wrought on indigenous sexualities at the hands of colonisers.

It won’t happen without comprehensive education from a young age on healthy relationships, consent, the impacts of pornography, sexuality and gender. And it won’t happen until we acknowledge that half of our population has been socialised to hide or dismiss their pain in order to provide the other half with pleasure, and we take real steps to remedy that.

As the author of Come As You Are Emily Nagoski told me: “Sexuality is not about what you do, who you do it with... or even how many orgasms you have. It’s about whether or not you like the experiences your body is having. If you like it, you are doing it right. And if you don’t, then it’s time to look for things that you do like.”

The Good Sex Project from Stuff and Popsock Media, made with the support of NZ on Air and sponsored by Hell Pizza. New episodes every Sunday at stuff.co.nz/thegoodsexproject or wherever you get your podcasts.