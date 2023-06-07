When you’re good friends with a couple who breaks up – whose side do you take?

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

One of your favourite couples has just broken up.

It’s not a huge shock; they’d been having problems. But you and your partner have been friends with them since your teens – you can’t imagine one without the other.

The split changes everything – dinners, weekends, holidays, kids’ friendships. “We can’t choose sides,” you tell your partner. “How are we going to handle this?”

It’s tricky: When a friend breaks up with someone you’re not close to (or didn’t like), you can grab the wine and chocolate, commit to their corner 100% and let them vent.

But when it’s a couple and you’re friends with both, the boundaries blur. Separations are emotional, and often hostile – at least at the beginning – so you can be stuck awkwardly in the middle, wanting to be supportive, but afraid of playing favourites.

There’s also the forced disruption to your own life , especially if your families did things together. Suddenly, the future looks different. Houses may be sold, people may move away, new partners may come into the mix. And none of it may work for you.

Remember, separation is almost never straightforward. Everyone behaves badly at times, everyone has secrets. We are all selective about what we reveal to the world – and that includes our friends. So remind yourself you don’t know the full story, and don’t rush to make assumptions about who’s right and who’s wrong.

Here are some things to think about.

You might need a cool down period.

Don’t rush to pick a side. You might need to step back while things are heated and they work through the logistics of the split. If your kids are involved, remind them it’s a sensitive time and everyone needs time to adjust.

Offer to help in practical ways such as picking kids up from school or giving them lifts to their activities. Politely decline the go-between role. I had a client whose separating friends couldn’t speak without getting angry so she passed messages back and forth between them. She ended up with both accusing her of breaking their trust.

Ask them how they want you to play it.

You’re not responsible for the separation running smoothly – nor do you have to write the guidelines for future friendship.

If you’re friends with both parties, ask them how you can help and how they want you to play it. Before you agree, make sure their requests work for you. Your role is as a friend, not a prop or a PR agent.

Be open about having a relationship with both of them.

If you want to stay friends with both, be open about it. Don’t go behind their backs and invite one to dinner or to a party. If you want to invite both, let them figure out (or fight about) who’ll attend – and accept their choice.

Don’t post on social media about your get-togethers with one or the other, especially if there are new partners involved. Even when they’re both aware of it, it can be a trigger for more hurt and feelings of loneliness.

Boundary what you talk about.

During separations, everyone wants to be heard. But be careful about how much of the story you expose yourself to.

Listen, but refrain from tagging your own views on the end of it. (Yeah, I know why you did that, she was a total b..ch”; “I never knew why you stayed with him”).

Try not to bag either party. Most of us have done that – jumped into criticising a friend’s ex only to feel the burn when they get back together.

If the venting doesn’t diminish over time, remind your friend there are other things you’d like to talk about. And that it’s not healthy for them to play their distress on repeat. It can keep them stuck.

If they can’t let go, gently suggest therapy so they have a safe place to talk. People tend to value venting time a whole lot more when they have to pay for it. Anguish about separations can go on for months, even years, and even the best of friends get worn out. You’re allowed to call time on it.

You don’t need to cling to history.

It can be tempting to align yourself with the person you’ve known the longest. But this is difficult when you know this person is the primary cause of the trouble.

Separations always call for a reconfiguration of friendship simply because life is not the same. Be supportive but don’t collude with, or enable, bad behaviour – even from an old friend. Take time to decide where your loyalties lie.

It’s possible your original friendship has run its course. New connections may form too. In time, it may be better for everyone – even you.