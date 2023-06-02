Would your boss be up for 'bare minimum Monday'?

A new TikTok trend is sweeping the workplace – and it might be coming soon to a cubicle near you.

“Bare minimum Mondays” is the new concept encouraging employees to take it easy on a Monday, coasting by doing, well, the bare minimum, and generally setting expectations very low from the outset of the week.

Fans of the trend point out how the practice can help employees set their own pace, catch up on chores, and ease into the week.

It sounds like a good response to the Sunday scaries, or perhaps the wider problem of workplace burnout.

Caitlin Winter, a marketing manager in Australia, has implemented the practice within her team. She told news.com.au that “it's been one of the best decisions she's ever made as a boss”.

Winter explained benefits included staff being able to work at their own speed, and suggested it laid a good foundation for the rest of the week. All staff work from home on Monday and there are no meetings scheduled.

The practice sounds like a quick fix, but there might be better solutions in the long-term to resolving feelings of burnout or workplace anxiety.

“Other things that we might get to do on these days are loads of washing we didn’t get to on the weekend, grocery shopping, planning dinners for the week or walking your dog,” she said.

“For one member of my team, it means being able to drop off and pick up her kids from school which she is unable to do during the week,” Winter explained.

Mia Freedman, co-founder of Australian women's media company Mamamia, dissed bare-minimum Mondays on podcast Mamamia Outloud, opposing Winter’s way of seeing things.

"On behalf of employers ... it seems like everyone's confused about how a job works.

“You get money to do a thing, not half a thing, not a little bit of a bare minimum of a thing, not quiet quitting the thing, not just parts of the thing you like doing, in the location you want to do it.”

Dr Angela Lim, CEO of Clearhead, a mental health platform for employees and employers in New Zealand, said that there are better ways of addressing workplace stress.

”Rather than just saying ‘bare minimum Mondays’ or ‘just do as little as you can’ it’s actually important to reframe and say, ‘what is the best way to make sure you are set up for the rest of the week?’”

“Ultimately, if individuals are dreading going back to work on the Monday, there is an underlying issue here – why are they feeling like this? And sometimes they actually don’t know why they are feeling so unmotivated.

“Sometimes having a professional to help them work through that is helpful.”

Dr Lim explained that there are many contributing factors to an employee’s burnout or workplace wellbeing.

“People just think that burnout is heavy workload. That’s not always the case.

“People don’t like when there is no transparency around how they work. Leaders create space and invite people to share and be able to come with suggestions around what will get you excited and ready to jump out of bed.”

Dr Lim made it clear that most employers are now used to offering flexibility to their employees.

“Post-Covid and the labour shortage has just been a reset in terms of the employment relationship, whereby employees have a bit more say in some things.

“And so what is an undeniable trend is flexible working, and if you don’t provide that flexibility, then people are going to go to another employer who provides that.”

It’s a matter of building trust between employer and employee, and understanding that this is the best way to address potential burnout.

“It’s just respecting that the individual is not here to scam you. The individual does want to do meaningful work and feel like they are contributing.

“But you have to be respectful that people have lives outside of their jobs.”