'Weird walk': The latest wellness trend gets your eyes off the screen

Forget Hot Girl Walking – in 2023, the latest fitness trend is for the “weird” walkers of the world.

Created by TikTok user @leuvenzoekt, the “weird walk” trend is pretty self-explanatory – keep walking until you spot something strange and unusual on your travels.

The trend works as a great prompt for those who want to start walking for their physical health, but don’t quite know where to take their feet.

Staying in the present and keeping your focus on your surroundings, rather than being distracted by your smartphone, can also provide positive benefits to your mental health, providing a form of walking meditation.

With a weird walk, your neighbourhood is your oyster, and you might just discover small quirks you never noticed before.

I took some weird walks on my own through Auckland’s suburbs to check out the local sights and hidden gems my cellphone-glued eyes may have missed before.

A walk through Grey Lynn’s neighbourhood streets led me to a hidden mermaid on one property, and a cat door attached to a window with a ladder leading up to it on another.

I also stumbled across a badly placed advertisement for Paddy Gower Has Issues – attached to a bus stop, the pole of a street lamp was covering most of the ad so that all you could read was “Paddwer hases”.

A stroll through Ponsonby and Karangahape Road showed me hidden artworks and vandalised messages on street buildings, while another walk in New Lynn saw me stumble across a full living room lounge taking pride of place on someone’s curb.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff The hidden mermaid on a Grey Lynn house.

These walks were great, because I didn’t feel beholden to a specific path I needed to finish to make myself feel like I had had a successful walk. All I needed to do was spot something interesting enough that made me stop in my tracks.

I spotted some things that made me smile, laugh, and feel curious, which felt more fulfilling than the times I’ve forced myself to take a walk just to feel productive.

Your “weird” sightseeing doesn’t have to be exclusive to something totally bizarre – a group of baby pūkekos poked their heads out at me while I was walking in West Auckland, and although they were just hanging out in their natural habitat, I was delighted to be paying enough attention to my surroundings to spot them.

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith/Stuff An unfortunate ad placement for Paddy Gower Has Issues.

When you factor in the physical movement you’re managing as well, your weird walk is bound to bring an experience that is both nourishing to the body and soul.