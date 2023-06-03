More people are living with dementia - what are the signs and risk factors?

Almost 50 people shared experiences of having dementia or caring for someone with it, as part of research for Alzheimers NZ.

More than 55 million people globally live with dementia, and the number is expected to increase to an estimated 153 million by 2050, according to the World Health Organisation.

Recently, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, 95, was diagnosed with dementia.

With the number of people living with dementia rising, individuals need to take steps to reduce the risk of developing it, experts say.

These include sustained physical activity, making healthier lifestyle choices and staying socially connected, a 2020 article published in Lancet recommended.

READ MORE:

* Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah opens up about his dementia in essay

* Why is my loved one with dementia sometimes ‘there’ and sometimes not?

* It seems like Alzheimer's but peek into brain shows a mimic



"Although behaviour change is difficult and some associations might not be purely causal, individuals have a huge potential to reduce their dementia risk," the researchers said.

We asked experts some common questions about dementia. Here are their answers.

Can dementia be prevented?

Dementia cannot be prevented, but there are ways to reduce the risk of getting it. The Lancet review article recommended:

Charles Sykes/AP Actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

- Sustained physical activity throughout life.

- Controlling blood pressure and diabetes.

- Quitting smoking.

- Reducing obesity.

- Limiting alcohol consumption.

- Avoiding air pollution exposure.

- Staying socially engaged.

Some evidence also suggests that vaccination against certain viruses - influenza, for example - reduces the risk of Alzheimer's, said Paul E Schulz, professor of neurology and director of the Neurocognitive Disorders Centre at the McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, and the author of one such study.

Three annual vaccinations for flu reduced the risk 20% over the next four to eight years, while six doubled it to a 40% reduction, Schulz said.

What is dementia?

The term dementia refers to symptoms of impairment of memory, thinking and reasoning, which eventually render people unable to engage in daily tasks.

These symptoms characterise several progressive brain diseases - Alzheimer's disease being the most common.

Supplied The term dementia refers to symptoms of impairment of memory, thinking and reasoning, which eventually render people unable to engage in daily tasks (file photo).

"People lose previously attained function in cognition, like memory, judgment, spatial awareness," said Gill Livingston, professor of psychiatry of older people at University College London and one of the authors of the Lancet article.

"It has to be severe enough to affect activities of daily living, like looking after money or shopping or cooking to previous standard, or social functioning."

Dementia symptoms result from brain neurones - or nerve cells - losing their connection to other brain cells and eventually dying, according to the National Institute on Ageing. Everyone loses neurones over time, but the loss is more significant in dementia patients.

The risk of dementia rises significantly after age 65, but it is not an inevitable result of ageing.

"Dementia is not normal aging," said Christine Kistler, associate professor of geriatric and family medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. "Dementia is a disease."

Also, Carter wasn't diagnosed until she was in her 90s, but "most people don't live until 95," Livingston said. "It usually presents at an earlier age, at about 80. However, it can occur in young people and extremely old people."

About 200,000 Americans younger than 65 suffer from early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

More than 6 million Americans have Alzheimer's disease, a number projected to increase to 14 million people by 2060, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Women, Blacks and Hispanics are at greater risk of developing Alzheimer's than Whites.

What are the signs and symptoms of dementia?

As we age, remembering or retrieving information may take more effort and time, and we may need a hint or cue, said Andrew Budson, professor of neurology at Boston University and chief of cognitive and behavioral neurology at VA Boston Healthcare System.

"But it is not normal to be unable to retrieve a memory when it has been learned well, and cues are given to help retrieve it," said Budson, who also is associate chief of staff for education at the VA Boston Healthcare System.

Dementia is not the same as mild cognitive impairment, an early stage of memory and cognitive loss usually not serious enough to impair a person's daily activities.

"This latter case often leads to people asking the same questions or telling the same stories to the same people over and over and over again."

This change in abilities and personality "usually happens subtly and often the person with dementia is unaware of it, although the people around them are very aware," Livingston said.

Dementia is not the same as mild cognitive impairment, an early stage of memory and cognitive loss usually not serious enough to impair a person's daily activities.

Some people with MCI do progress to full-blown dementia, but others - a very large percentage - do not, Schulz said. A person may show impairment in one area, but it will not affect their daily activities; for example, someone with short-term memory loss who is still going to work, he said.

About a quarter of these people return to normal, Kistler said.

How is dementia diagnosed?

If you (or your family members) suspect you have dementia, you should be evaluated by a doctor, Kistler said. "There also are memory tests and other diagnostics that are more thorough - they are several hours of intense cognitive testing - that can be done by neurologists," she said.

Brain scans and other tests - on blood and spinal fluid - can detect obvious changes in the brain and pinpoint the presence of certain substances linked to dementia. But these can be misleading, Kistler said.

"There are people whose brain scans look bad, but have no external manifestations of dementia, and others whose brains look okay, but may have obvious signs of dementia," she said. "These tests are helpful, but they are not a slam dunk."

What are the risk factors for dementia?

- Brain proteins and inflammation: In Alzheimer's disease, which accounts for up to 80% of dementia cases, naturally occurring proteins - amyloid plaques and tau - build up in the brain in abnormal amounts, clumping together and disrupting cell function. Neurones lose their connections with each other, hindering their ability to send messages to other regions of the brain. They, however, aren't the only ones; brain inflammation must also be present to cause Alzheimer's disease, Budson said.

Scientists are studying the role of other factors, too.

- Age. The older you are, the higher the risk, especially after age 65. For Alzheimer's, the risk doubles every five years, according to the Alzheimer's Association, and nearly one-third of those older than 85 are at risk.

- Family history. Those with a first-degree relative - a parent or sibling - with Alzheimer's are more likely to develop the disease, a risk that goes up when multiple family members are afflicted.

- Genes. Scientists have identified about 30 gene variants linked to dementia, each with about a 1% risk. Genes such as the APOE-e4 and mutations such as in the amyloid protein precursor (APP), presenilin-1 (PSEN1) and presenilin-2 (PSEN2) put people at risk of developing Alzheimer's.

- Environmental factors. There is growing evidence that exposure to air pollution is one major contributor. Some research also has focused on toxic metals, pesticides and vitamin D deficiency.

- Traumatic brain injuries. These often result from falls - older people are especially vulnerable - being struck by an object and car crashes. Studies suggest that experiencing a moderate to severe traumatic brain injury may increase chances of developing dementia. This includes collision sports, which can contribute to the development of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, associated in recent years among football players.

- Stroke. Having one or several strokes or any other type of bleeding that disrupts blood flow to the brain can result in vascular dementia.

- Hearing loss and social isolation. Some experts believe that hearing loss raises the risk of dementia because it results in social isolation and that wearing hearing aids eliminates the risk. Kistler said, though, "we really don't know which comes first, whether hearing loss leads to dementia or dementia leads to hearing loss."

- Down syndrome. Many people with Down syndrome will develop early-onset Alzheimer's disease by middle age. Autopsies have found that by age 40, the brains of almost all people with Down syndrome have high levels of beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles, the hallmark of Alzheimer's, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Scientists also are studying genetic factors, specifically the influence of the amyloid precursor protein.

What are the different types of dementia?

- Alzheimer's disease. Initially, the damage occurs in parts of the brain responsible for memory - the entorhinal cortex and hippocampus - then, later, areas in the cerebral cortex, including those associated with language, reasoning and social behaviour, according to the National Institute on Ageing.

- Frontotemporal dementia or FTD - unlike Alzheimer's - most often strikes younger adults between ages 45 and 64, according to the National Institute on Ageing. It results from neurone damage in the fontal and temporal lobes of the brain. The symptoms often show up as unusual behaviours, emotional issues, reckless judgement, troubles at work and difficulty communicating.

- Lewy body dementia is a type of dementia associated with abnormal deposits of the protein alpha-synuclein in the brain, called Lewy bodies. These produce changes in brain chemicals that can alter movement, thinking, behaviour and mood. Parkinson's disease, a common movement disorder, is a risk factor for Lewy body dementia, as is REM sleep behaviour disorder, where sleepers physically act out their dreams.

- Vascular dementia is caused by disorders that affect the blood vessels in the brain, such as stroke. About 10% of all dementia cases are related to strokes or other problems affecting blood flow to the brain, according to the CDC.

-Mixed dementia occurs when, for example, an individual with Alzheimer's suffers a stroke, resulting in vascular dementia. People older than 80 are especially vulnerable to combinations of dementia.

-Medication side effects. Numerous health conditions and medication side effects can produce dementia-like symptoms and are often reversible once identified.

Can dementia be treated?

The Food and Drug Administration has approved several drugs to treat the progression and symptoms of dementia, including licencing a medication to treat dementia-related agitation.

But "these can have significant side effects," Kistler cautioned.