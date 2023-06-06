TikTok says you should enter your 'villain era'. Here's why it's right (for once)

Forget drinking chia water, intermittent fasting, or setting your alarm for 4am: entering your “villain era” is the one proper gateway to self-improvement, argues a new TikTok trend.

The #VillainEra movement has over 254m views on TikTok, with thousands of videos overlaying the iconic Euphoria line uttered by Cassie (Sydney Sweeney): “Well if that makes me a villain, then so f....ing be it”.

The new cultural shift is another in a long line of TikTok movements that repackage the basics of spirituality or pop psychology through the prism of Gen-Z lingo.

The “villain era” trend has swept aside its predecessor (the “#ThatGirl” phenomenon) in favour of a new, algorithm-dominating moment, with playlists, prompts, and, of course, shoppable guides to support it.

One of the most viral videos tied to the trend is by TikTok user @padzey, who explains: “You’re probably unknowingly entering your ‘villain era’ right now; I think for a lot of us chronic people pleasers our villain era is literally just us asserting our boundaries – you know, expressing and really communicating our needs and prioritising ourselves, often for the first time.”

The “villain” label is not in reference to the adopter’s attitude – it’s how they expect to be labelled once they start refusing to be agreeable and begin prioritising themselves for once: “Suddenly now there is a disconnect. What someone may be used to, they’re not receiving anymore; and then comes in, being perceived as a villain.”

Stuff The term #VillainEra has over 254m views on TikTok at time of publications. That’s a lot of villains.

Consistent with TikTok’s embrace of hyperbole, the term “villain” is simply used to describe setting simple boundaries and making your basic needs known to those around you.

Entering your villain era means saying no, safeguarding your wellbeing, and making sure you’re not trading your autonomy for the benefit of others.

The risk of any TikTok-based psychological trend is that it’s anchored in such terms so vague that everyone has their own definition, at which point it all becomes meaningless.

Let’s be clear - while “villain” mode might prompt you to step away from the permanently airbrushed, post-Pilates image of TikTok movements past, it’s not giving you carte blanche to be a true villain - it’s a little more nuanced than that.

It’s a timely riposte to the #ThatGirl trend (and has even led to the creation of other, more based movements such as #GoblinMode, or #FeralEra), encouraging you to step out of the infrared sauna, away from the hand-made cashew milk, and into a life lived on your own terms – terms that are, ironically, not prescribed by TikTok.

But the ideology behind your “villain era”, is simple – just don’t get too carried away with it.

Because, as anyone who has seen any Disney film ever, it’s fun being the villain: the same is true for Shakespeare (look at Iago, having a total gas), Jane Austen (Emma is the villain of her own story and life - and she’s a hoot), and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (it might take you four-hours in a prosthetics chair, but you’ll be the film’s one real highlight).

But you can still be Cinderella in your villain era – it just means tossing your broom aside in favour of calling your own pumpkin carriage and not waiting for the fairy godmother to whisk you away.

Instead, entering your “villain era” should give you the chance to reclaim your time, live on your own terms, and, above all, stop people-pleasing.

Once you start to write it all out like that, it doesn’t sound so much like the villain. It starts to sound a little more like the superhero.