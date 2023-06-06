Could kūmara help babies sleep better? An Auckland study hopes to find out

Researchers are looking at what impact kūmara has on a baby’s microbiome, immunity, general health and in a novel move, sleep.

Could the humble kūmara help answer the sleep-deprived prayers of new parents?

That’s the question researchers at the University of Auckland are exploring in a new study.

The trial is set to look at whether kūmara acts a prebiotic, fostering healthy bacteria in a baby’s microbiome – the collection of microbes, such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, and their genes, that naturally live in and on our bodies, largely in our gut – to help support immune development and sleep.

Professor Clare Wall​, said the time between birth and five or six months-old is “really critical”, as what babies first eat “really impacts on the way they grow and develop”.

READ MORE:

* Hundreds of Auckland babies sought for prebiotic kūmara powder trial

* Childhood obesity: Just one in 50 Kiwi babies being fed within all government guidelines

* Nearly one in five kids are living in food insecurity, research shows



Growth doesn’t just refer to length and weight gain either, but brain and immune system development and how metabolism is set up.

“Those early stages really define your trajectory for the rest of your life,” Wall said.

Wall said research shows breastfeeding supports the development of a baby’s microbiome – through certain types of bacteria which keep the bowel healthy and help a baby’s immune system.

However, it’s not known what happens when solid foods are introduced and how that impacts on the microbiome; immune competence; or metabolic function, she said.

SUPPLIED Principal investigator in the SUN study, Professor Clare Wall, head of the department of nutrition, in the University of Auckland’s Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences.

Wall said the gut microbiome is important for signalling across the bowel, into the body and to the brain; but “we don’t really know what optimal nutrition is, particularly for developing the microbiome and immunity”.

Which is where the SUN study, using kūmara – already a popular food for pēpi – comes in.

Kūmara contains prebiotics, dietary fibres and certain carbohydrates which nourish the bugs in the large bowel.

There are two aspects to the study: examining whether kūmara does influence a baby’s microbiome and in turn, immunity; and testing the effect on sleep.

Stuff What a mother eats affects their own microbiome and their breast milk, so researchers are trying to see if there's any relationship between those things, and baby’s microbiome and immune competence.

The researchers aim to study 300 healthy babies, enrolled before they start solids.

They will use babies’ stool samples before and after starting solids to analyse the effects of starting solid food, particularly kūmara, on the microbiome.

If willing, mothers can also provide stool and breast milk samples for analysis.

The study will also record other aspects of the mother and baby’s diet, to assess the impact of breastfeeding and kūmara on baby, compared to a control group.

When you feed bugs in the microbiome with carbohydrate-type foods, they produce short-chain fatty acids when they break these down.

Breakfast Paediatrician Jin Russell says infants weren’t exposed to enough socialising during Covid lockdowns.

“It’s felt that some of those short-chain fatty acids provide us with greater amounts of energy than the others. This in turn may help babies sleep longer,” Wall said.

The idea is if some foods may have better properties for energy stores than others, this could impact on sleep or sleep quality.

In theory, any prebiotic food which is high in fibre and resistant starch could have the same impact, Wall said – but “we don’t know that, it’s just a novel idea”.

So parents also shouldn’t rush off and feed their young ones too much dietary fibre either, as this won’t be good for them, she said.

The trial is about halfway through, having already recruited 150 babies; about 100 of whom have finished.

Wall said they hope to finish by February 2024.

The study is funded by MBIE, as part of the High-Value Nutrition National Science Challenge.