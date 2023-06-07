Herb hyped as 'nature's Ozempic' for weightloss a hot seller

A supplement hyped as a cheaper alternative to an expensive weight loss drug is in hot demand, with one health store chain selling out in a day.

The supplement, a herb called berberine, has flourished on social media in the US thanks to a slew of ‘before and after’ stories on TikTok, and since Stanford University neurobiology professor Andrew Huberman mentioned its fat burning potential to his huge following.

With a long history of use in Ayurvedic and traditional herbal medicine for the management of various health conditions, berberine is gaining momentum in New Zealand due to the comparisons with diabetes drug Ozempic, or Semiglutide.

Ozempic became popular as a slimming aid worldwide, after high profile names such as Elon Musk showed off its impact on their waistlines.

Ozempic has only been approved in New Zealand since March to treat unmanaged type 2 diabetes, not for weight loss. A private prescription could cost between $130 to $1000 a month, depending on the dose.

New Plymouth-based influencer Liv Purdon was enticed to try “the viral supplement berberine known as ‘the natural Ozempic’.”

She said in a TikTok video this month that she had noticed less bloating and weight loss since taking it, but that she was not promoting it for weight loss and people should talk to their doctor.

Supplied Olivia Purdon posted on TikTok this month that she was trying the “viral herbal supplement berberine”.

Berberine is now a bestseller at New Zealand’s largest retail store, Health 2000, where it is $54.90 for 60 capsules, and it is currently out of stock online due to high demand.

“We got more stock in this morning, and it’s already sold out on our web store,” a spokesperson said. “It’s increased in popularity over the last few months.”

Health 2000 had sold berberine for some time, but the increased noise about its effect on the scales has pumped demand.

“It’s become more popular recently as people are talking about potential benefits for weight loss. As a herb it’s been used for centuries, as it really is wonderfully efficacious for blood sugar, which is an important part of weight management, especially when combined with other tools,” said the Health 2000 customer services representative.

The product description claims berberine is a nature-based option which supports “healthy blood sugar balance, promotes metabolic health, may help support weight management”.

Pharmacist Khalid Ghanima, founder of Auckland’s boutique natural health store, Urban Herbalist, has also noticed more interest in the product.

”We’ve always sold it, but there’s more interest. Huberman’s post and the comparisons on TikTok to Ozempic have influenced people. I’d say it’s more like diabetes drug Metformin, as it helps lower blood sugar, so berberine could help with weight, but it’s not for everyone.”

Berberine shouldn’t be taken without advice, he cautioned.

“It’s a powerful herb – people have a misconception that herbs are without side effects because they’re natural, but that’s not the case. If you already had bacteria in the gut or other gut issues then it could cause severe gastric upset.”

Supplied Dietician and nutritionist Claire Turnbull says people are always looking for a quick fix for weight loss.

Dietician and nutritionist Claire Turnbull said people shouldn’t consider berberine as a “silver bullet” for weight loss.

“People are always looking for a quick fix. The reality is if you control portions, cut out alcohol and exercise, then you will see the kilos fall off, and importantly, you’re creating habits more likely to maintain a healthy weight.”

When products like berberine become hyped, it can trigger disordered eating, she said.

“Younger people in particular can be influenced. They might lose a bit of weight from taking a supplement, but that could be for any number of reasons – gastric issues, or because they are focused on diet. What happens is certain people get spurred on if others notice. That well-meaning 'gosh you look good’ causes some people to restrict their eating more, and spiral into disordered eating.”

More long-term research is needed into the herb’s safety, said Turnbull, pointing to a review of berberine by Examine, which she considered an independent and respected report.

Berberine’s “potent ability to reduce blood sugar levels rivals that of some anti-diabetic drugs”, the review says, but in high doses it could cause hypoglycaemia and gastrointestinal upsets.

“Serious complications” could arise from interaction with other medicine, the report said.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said it did not have any records of any adverse reactions from the use of berberine for weight loss, but that the herb had not been officially approved for this purpose.

“Products available containing berberine have not been approved as medicines for this purpose and Medsafe cannot provide any information about the safety, efficacy or quality of the products.”

Products intended for weight reduction/control are medicines under the Medicines Act 1981, and cannot be advertised or supplied unless they have first been approved as medicines, with a few limited exemptions, by the Minister of Health.

It was important to consult a healthcare professional before taking weight management medications, the Ministry’s spokesperson advised.

“They may have side effects, and interfere with other medications and other underlying medical or physical conditions.”