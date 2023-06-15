Relationship red flags: the sinister side to 'love bombing'

'Love bombing' is a concept based on excessive attention, admiration and affection, often early in a relationship, but there can be in a sinister side to it.

“Is there anything more incredible - or more agonising - than a crush?” asks host Melody Thomas.

It’s the opening question in this week’s episode of Stuff’s podcast The Good Sex Project, as Thomas expertly outlines the exact chemical reactions going on in the human body during that incredible but hectic time when you’ve just met someone new.

But there’s a more sinister theme here, too. Thomas is also aiming to help listeners spot early red flags which can sometimes lead to toxic relationships, and which are easy to miss when your brain chemistry is in overdrive.

Take “love bombing”. It’s a concept described by Thomas as excessive attention, admiration and affection, often really early in the game.

“It can look and feel exactly like a rom com (romantic comedy)… like true love stuff. Which makes it really hard to spot.”

Thomas is speaking to Harper* about her relationship with her first boyfriend, which got intense really quickly.

“We were constantly looking at our calendars for when we could see each other. It made me feel so special.”

As Thomas explains, the purpose of love bombing is to make the person on the receiving end of the attention dependent on the abuser - the person giving it.

“Basically, all this love and attention gives you a dopamine hit you want to return for over and over.”

It also makes it harder to end the relationship, because the person receiving the affection feels obligated to the person giving it.

But for Harper, it wasn’t long before things started going south, and her boyfriend began manipulating her with gaslighting, mind games, and hot and cold communication.

“When it was hot, you know, when he made me feel loved, I felt on top of the world. And then when it was cold, I felt worthless. And then I was just always chasing that hot… It's so addictive”

A 2022 online survey by Kantar showed a staggering nine out of 10 people between 16-24 reported harmful behaviour in a relationship. That ranged from being humiliated in front of others, to being isolated from friends and family, being frightened of making their partner angry, up to physical arguments.

“Your partner deserves something better than a relationship built on fear,” says Thomas.

“And so do you.”

* Harper is a name Stuff has chosen to give the woman to protect her identity.

