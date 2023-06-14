How to survive if your partner has cheated on you with someone else

If you split, there are logistics – perhaps joint property, finances, friendships groups, kids and pets – to consider. If you stay, the task of rebuilding trust can feel onerous.

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

My client couldn’t get off the “I’ve been cheated on” roller coaster.

It was a year since her partner of several years had been unfaithful. They were still together – he insisted the brief relationship was a mistake and he wanted to be with her and their toddler – but she was “all over the place” emotionally.

“I’m ok and wanting it to work one day, then I’m bawling my eyes out or furious with him all over again. I feel so out of control. How can I get myself back together?”

One of the toughest things about betrayal is it forces you to a crossroads – to make a choice you didn’t want to make: whether to split or to stay and (try to) forgive.

If you split, there are logistics – perhaps joint property, finances, friendships groups, kids and pets – to consider. If you stay, the task of rebuilding trust can feel onerous. And then there are all the difficult thoughts and feelings that go with either option.

So, if you’ve found yourself here, go easy on yourself. Therapy may help but here are some early suggestions as you find your way forward.

1. Don’t rush into a decision.

People who love and care about you may have plenty of advice but they’re not you and they may not fully understand the situation. I don’t know anyone who can jump into a healthy, clear state of mind when they’re hurting. So hit pause. Denial is part of the process and, some days, you’ll wake up wondering if the betrayal was all just a dream (okay, nightmare). Step one is to acknowledge your new reality. Writing it down can help. From there, you can make sound decisions about what you need to do now, and then later.

2. Anxiety is part of the deal.

Betrayal triggers shock, sadness, confusion, anger, shame and resentment. But anxiety is possibly the biggest player of all. Even if you weren’t an anxious person, betrayal turns you into one. You may find yourself worrying (or panicking) about everything from what to tell the kids, your choices, your state of mind, what your partner (or ex) is doing, what it all means for your future. It’s tough, but anxiety, in all its disguises, is normal.

3. Unhook from people you don’t trust.

Whenever you go through difficulties in life, it changes your relationships. You learn who’s in your corner, who wants to be but can’t face it – and who’s not. That’s okay, people have their own “stuff” going on, and maybe valid reasons for not supporting you. The only people you need to detach from are those you don’t trust: those who could potentially hurt you, gossip about you, or make you more distressed than you already are. So watch who you tell (and what you post) and walk away from those who make you feel worse. Lean on the people who are there for you – they’re gold.

4. Don’t be mean to yourself.

Being betrayed is like lighting a fire beneath your self-doubt. People often beat up on themselves because they didn’t see the cracks in their relationship or the signs of cheating – or they worry about what they did wrong or what’s wrong with them. Even if your relationship wasn’t great, you don’t have to take the blame for a choice your partner made. Be gentle with yourself. And, if that’s too out of reach, lower the bar. Just don’t be mean.

5. Detach from bitterness.

I recall a client I met 12 years after her husband cheated on her. He’d had several partners since he’d left, and the latest one was pregnant. He was NEVER coming back. But my client stayed in the gap between hope (that he’d return) and bitterness (because she knew he wouldn’t). It was beyond sad: 12 years is a long time to shape your life around someone who barely thinks about you. Whatever you do, don’t choose bitterness because it has the power to dictate your life.

6. Choose freedom.

It’s devastating to be hurt by someone you loved and trusted. But, if you decide to forgive, you (both) have to throw your whole hearts at it. Spending your life checking your partner’s phone is not freedom. Worrying if you’re good enough for them is not freedom. Numbing yourself with drugs, alcohol or food is not freedom. Hating them for hurting you is not freedom. Believing your partner is lucky to have you, is.

If you’re on your own, you can choose how you want to live and the attitude you take with you. So take your time in making a choice you won’t live to regret – or resent. That’ll set you free.