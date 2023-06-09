I thought I had mastitis, but it turned out to be stage 3 breast cancer

Following the birth of her third son, Lana Mubaslat came down with what she believed to be mastitis, a condition many mums develop while breastfeeding.

However, what Lana didn't realise was that it was actually a symptom of a much more serious problem.

It was only after experiencing abnormal shoulder pain, that Lana and her doctors discovered what was really going on.

The mum, who lives in ﻿Endeavour Hills in Victoria, Australia with her other sons Zaydan, six, and Levent, seven, and husband Ergun, says her health wasn't top of mind at that busy stage in her life.

READ MORE:

* 'It's great to be alive', breast cancer survivor says

* Young mother died of breast cancer after GP failed to refer her to specialist

* 'It could have been a lot worse': Breast cancer survivors warn others not to wait for a lump



"When I had Destan, I couldn't breastfeed from my right breast. There was no milk coming out and the breast was swollen and lumpy," she told 9Honey Parenting.

"It was odd, as I didn't have any issues feeding from that side with my first two sons."

Following a visit to her doctor, Lana's symptom was devastatingly misdiagnosed as mastitis. ﻿

"I was given antibiotics to treat it. I did have lumps in the breast before my son was born but I put it down to being pregnant," she explained.

Supplied Lana was diagnosed when Destan was just 11 weeks old.

It was only after her symptoms spread to include shoulder pain that her doctors were alerted to the truth.

Lana had ﻿Stage 3 breast cancer and had to immediately enter a rigorous 10-month cancer treatment plan.

She says her world 'fell apart' the day she was diagnosed.

"There were so many emotions, anger, sadness, fear. I was so scared for my children and the idea of them growing up without a mother tormented me," she recalled.

Supplied Lana has undergone vigorous treatment over 10 months.

Following chemotherapy, a double mastectomy and more recently, radiation therapy at the Icon Cancer Centre Mulgrave, the mum says things are now looking positive.

While it has been a tough journey, Lana says the hardest part of it all has been the conversations with her three boys.

Something she avoided at first, "We did not initially share the news with them. We didn't know how and felt we should protect them”.

However, Lana was eventually prompted to reveal to them what was happening, after she received an email from the school one day. ﻿

Warwick Smith / Stuff Leah Strongman, 28, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer, and has fought it fiercely. She wants to ensure other young women take symptoms seriously.

"Camp Quality were coming to the school to put on an educational puppet show as there was a young boy going through treatment for Leukaemia at the school," she explained.

"Knowing that my eldest could potentially come to the realisation that I had cancer in the middle of a puppet show at school gave us the push to come clean and be honest with the boys."

It was a hard conversation but it lead to an immense amount of support from her kids.

"In hindsight, our boys coped with the news very well.﻿ I showed them my scars after my surgery and let them see I was ok," she recalled.

Supplied Lana lost her hair following her treatment.

There were challenges like ﻿explaining why her hair was falling out to six-year-old Zayden, who loved to brush her hair.

"He doesn't want me to leave the house without my wig. I feel it makes him feel that everything is normal," Lana told 9Honey.

Despite the many downs, the family have stuck together to support each other through the terrifying journey.

"We explain each stage to the kids as I am about to go through it. We encourage them to ask questions and I do my best to keep our days as normal as possible."

Supplied Lana and her family.

"There is no easy way to tell a child you are sick. I still worry about each thing I face being hard on them," she continues.

Successful so far, Lana's journey continues as she plans for breast reconstruction and to have her ovaries removed as a precautionary measure.

She wants to use her experience to remind mothers that taking care of their own health is how they can be the best mother to their children.

The family has just come back from a much-needed family holiday in Bali.

"﻿Our priorities in life have definitely changed. Great memories for the boys are now more important than material things," she shares.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.