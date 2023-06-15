What is a beige flag? And what is yours?

The beige flag is has become a trend on TikTok with the hashtag #beigeflag raking in more than 670 million views.

Think back to a moment when your special someone revealed something that made you stop and think.

It could be the unusual way they do their laundry, or nightly zoomies as part of their sleep-time routine.

The information isn’t appalling or attractive, and it’s not a deal-breaker or a deal maker. It simply is what it is.

This, according to the new TikTok trend, is a beige flag.

While not concerning, the beige flag warrants a pause. It makes you go hmmm, ok.

It’s become a trend on the social media platform where people post videos about their partners beige flag – with the hashtag #beigeflag raking in more than 670 million views.

One person posted a video saying “my boyfriend’s beige flag is that he gets impatient at restaurants and helps the waitress bring our plates to the table”.

The text overlays a video of him walking across the restaurant with a dessert on a plate in one hand and a napkin and fork with the other, and presenting it to her with a smile.

Another says “my boyfriend’s beige flag is that he sets timers instead of alarms. It’s midnight and he needs to wake up at 6? He’ll set a six-hour timer.”

She looks directly at the camera then off to the side, with squinted eyes and a look of puzzlement.

One TikTok user says her partners beige flag “is that he’s so unbothered he never asks for details”.

The text – overlaying a video of the man drinking a coffee with sunglasses on and looking unbothered – says “his best friend broke up with his girlfriend. Why? He didn’t ask”.

“His sister got a new job Where? He doesn't know."

A man posted saying his fiancées beige flag “is that she is never at 100% health”.

“She’s either got a slight headache, is kind of tired, has a tickle in her throat, feels a bit nauseous or has a random pain somewhere on her body for no apparent reason.”

Another TikTok user posted a video saying “my fiancées' beige flag is that he doesn’t like to eat dinner in silence”.

“He will Google couples questions or relationship quiz and ask me the most random yet intimate questions in a room full of people as if we are in our own world.

The video shows him, in the middle of a restaurant, phone out and Googling.

You might be confused – and that’s ok – Tiktok isn’t in complete agreement on the beige flag either.

The comment section on videos is mostly people debating the beige-ness of the trait.

And while you might not have heard it before, the phrase “beige flag” isn’t a new one.

Videos circulating TikTok last year reference the “beige flag” but say it’s a sign someone is a total bore.

Beyond the usual dating app clichés, the videos suggest there are more subtle hints the person you’re talking to is beige – like giving generic answers and flooding their entire profile with the same answers or grammar correcting.

However, in the last year, TikTok users have changed the meaning.

According to Urban Dictionary it’s “something that’s neither good nor bad but makes you pause for a minute when you notice it, and then you just continue on”.

Some people’s beige flags are an endearing quirk, a harmless oddity, or a slightly annoying habit.

We all know red flags in prospective partners are something to avoid like the plague and green flags are healthy traits or behaviours.

And the one thing everyone seems to agree on is that a beige flag isn’t a red one.

They aren’t things that will give you the ick and change your opinion of someone forever, they aren’t offensive and they won’t make you squirm.

But they’re also not green flags, or necessarily attractive qualities.

They are just things that people do, that could be a bit random, and might leave you momentarily confused.

So tell us, what is your beige flag? And what’s your partners?