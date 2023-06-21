Do you really need seven types of friends?

If you’re like me, you couldn’t resist checking off your friends against TikTok’s criteria.

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

Do you have seven friends?

Because that’s what you need, according to social media giant TikTok. Seven friends to complete your social circle. And each of them should occupy a special place in your life.

TikTok’s 7 Friends Theory has gone viral, racking up more than 10 million views. Check it out and you’ll find legions of young people have made cute videos to acknowledge their own “special seven”.

The 7 Friends Theory says these are the people you need in your life:

A friend you’ve had since you were little. A friend that could make you laugh in any situation. A friend you can go on forever without talking to but nothing changes. A friend you can tell anything to. A friend that’s like a sister. A friend you can’t imagine not being friends with. A friend that knows about all your relationship problems, even though they don’t want to hear about it.

If you’re like me, you couldn’t resist checking off your friends against TikTok’s criteria. But while a fun idea, the theory has limitations. For a start, seven is an arbitrary number. No research supports the idea of needing seven friends – or any specific number – for that matter.

While many studies have shown social connection positively influences mental health and life satisfaction, having a set number of friends doesn’t. Plenty of people are happy in the comfort of one or two buddies, just as others thrive with – and need – lots of options.

Critics of the 7 Friends Theory say it’s yet another example of social media setting up an “ideal” standard we are supposed to aspire to, one more way for us to fall short or feel bad about ourselves. It’s especially so for people who struggle to socialise and form close connections. It’s one thing not to have a “special seven” but the world is a lonely place when you don’t feel close to anyone.

But the theory is accurate in that our friends meet different needs. I recall a client who had labels for each of her friends: “work friend,” “support friend” “fun friend” and “active friend.” (I did wonder if the support friend would rather have been filed under something else – but I kept it to myself.)

Those labels are a little prescriptive for me, because people are not that easily packaged. But it’s true we get different things from our relationships. That’s healthy – no one person can be expected to meet all our needs. And when they are, the relationship usually shudders under the pressure.

It’s also true that people come and go in our lives. We’ve all heard the saying “friends for a season, a reason and a lifetime.” It’s a useful summary: people come and go over time – they can be there when we need them (or they need us); sometimes we don’t see their real value, or learn the lesson, until years later.

Some friendships are not destined to last – they end with a bang or a wimper, losing steam due to time, changes in life circumstances and geography. Many connections are tied to work – think how many people you’ve enjoyed being around at various jobs but, since you left that workplace, you no longer see or hear from them.

Despite scientific evidence and general agreement on the benefits of friendship, many of us have trouble maintaining those ties. Life gets busy: when we’re under the pump, it’s easy to let friendship slip. Lots of my clients say wistfully they wish they had more time for their friends – or to invest in making new ones. But who has time to pour into new connections? One study suggests it takes around 50 hours to move from acquaintance to casual friend. And – gasp – you need to spend 200 hours together before you can consider someone “close”. That’s an awful lot of coffee dates.

While there are no rules in friendship, there are some qualities to look for and, if you find them, to hold onto. You want someone who’s in your corner, no matter what; someone who doesn’t judge you and someone you can have stupid amounts of fun with for no particular reason. You want someone who’ll “stab” you in the front not the back (if they have to stab you at all) and someone who’ll pick up your call at midnight when you’re in trouble. Sometimes, one person can offer all that; sometimes it takes a village – and some luck.

Seven friends? Nice idea TikTok. But, for my money, a few people I can have a laugh with on the rest home porch one day will do just fine.