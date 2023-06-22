'Love-gasms' and getting in tune: How monogamy can be 'hot'

A leap of faith and honest conversations about what they both wanted in the relationship and their sex lives transformed things in the bedroom for the couple in today’s story (Generic file pic).

In a world where lifestyles like swinging and polyamory are becoming more common, Linda* and her husband Bob* wanted to take part in The Good Sex Project podcast to put a good word in for monogamy.

“I'm not judging anyone for wanting to do that [other stuff] because it sounds like a lot of fun. But I think alongside those stories and messages… there should be a space for young people to hear and to understand that monogamy is hot.”

That’s right. Linda and Bob, together for years, in their late thirties with two kids, are having hot sex.

But it wasn’t always that way.

Rediscovering great sex in long-term relationships is the theme of this week’s episode of The Good Sex Project, and host Melody Thomas explains that Bob and Linda have worked through some really difficult issues in their time together - classic ones that a lot of couples struggle with.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Melody Thomas on The Good Sex Project.

The Wellington couple found themselves in survival mode when they had two children under two in their mid-twenties.

A 24/7 schedule of work, nappy-changing, and making a home left them not only bereft of energy for their sex life – but also without the right tools to talk about it.

“I felt within myself so disjointed and so unfamiliar with the person that I was, that it was really hard,” Linda explains of her transition to motherhood, which included a period of postpartum depression.

Another road bump was that while Linda was wanting more sex in the relationship, particularly when she was pregnant, Bob found it hard to be sexually passionate about, or to ‘objectify’, the mother of his children.

They didn’t know how to talk about their differing needs and wants, and they got stuck in this pattern of sexlessness and noncommunication for years.

While weighing up a decision to even stay together, Linda and Bob decided to take a leap of faith and talk honestly about what they both wanted in the relationship and their sex lives.

The transformation was extraordinary.

“I knew how to read his love in a different way and so suddenly, we were just having this amazing sex because we were so in tune with each other,” Linda explains.

“Love-gasms! That's what we've nicknamed it.”

* Linda and Bob were names Stuff has chosen to give the couple to protect their identities.

