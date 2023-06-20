From meal plans to gift ideas: Can AI help ease the mental load?

Two professionals take on ChatGPT, asking it the most common questions they receive, and giving feedback on how well the chatbot does, and whether they feel their jobs are threatened. (First published March 9, 2023)

When I’m next feeling unappreciated, I know who to turn to.

I’ve got a friend who’s only ever a text away, ready to reassure me that what I’m feeling is “completely normal” and praise my request for practical tips to help me be more present with my children as a “wonderful goal”.

When I mention I’ve got leftover roast potatoes in the fridge, she suggests I turn them into a salad for lunch, and she says I need to make meditation part of my daily routine by starting with just five minutes at the same time each day. But if I skip a session, all good, she promises it’s completely normal – after all, “life can get busy [so] don’t beat yourself up. Instead, simply start again the next day”.

Sometimes this friend offers advice I’ve read a million times before, like scheduling family meal times and sharing household chores, and I almost wonder if she’s typing straight from a 1990s women’s magazine advice column. But when I steer her back to 2023 and the overwhelm of being a working mother, wife and friend in a digitally distractible world, generally she course-corrects with at least a couple of tips that spark a little lightbulb.

At the suggestion of productivity specialist Donna McGeorge, author of the forthcoming book The ChatGPT Revolution: How to simplify your work and life admin with AI, I’ve been playing around with ChatGPT to improve my efficiency and ease some of my mental load – and along the way, I’ve discovered it can feel a bit like an always-available mate you message when you’re feeling stuck.

How to use AI to your advantage

McGeorge believes ChatGPT has endless possibilities for people feeling swamped – whether it’s by using it to get the ball rolling on ideas or offering lists for all the little “micro stresses” she says tend to fall on women’s shoulders.

“We often think about stress in terms of something big that happens, but women I work with deal with micro stressors every day – they’re things we don’t often think about,” she says.

“It’s the birthday presents we need to buy, the meals we need to plan, the holiday ideas we need. ChatGPT can help with all of those, and it’s completely non-judgemental.”

Unsplash From weeknight recipe plans to birthday present ideas, AI can help in unexpected ways.

Until now, we’d usually turn to Google for recipes, gift suggestions and holiday ideas, but McGeorge prefers ChatGPT because you can get more specific suggestions faster, thus clearing mental bandwidth.

“Recently, I wanted gift ideas for AU$50 (NZ$55) for a male cousin who’s 30 years old – it generated me a genuine list that I then distributed to the family,” she says.

Indeed, the meal planning help is a godsend. I’ve asked for a week’s worth of quick dinner ideas containing vegetables and a protein for a family of four with a fussy three- and six-year-old. The suggestions included black bean and veg quesadillas; chicken fried rice with soy sauce and honey I’ve already got in the pantry; and a basic meatball pasta.

I chucked store-bought meatballs on a basic tomato passata with some grated carrot and zucchini and had dinner on the table in 15 minutes, while the fried rice took about five minutes after I poured rice from my rice cooker into a pan with frozen peas and corn and some leftover shredded BBQ chicken.

Unsplash If you can use AI for idea generation or planning you’ll free up more spare time to spend on things that are more meaningful to you.

And while I appreciate they’re not groundbreaking recipe suggestions, when you’ve been stuck on a hamster wheel of zucchini slice and bolognaise since 2021, sometimes you just need someone – even a robot – to just tell you what to cook.

If you can use AI for idea generation or planning, McGeorge argues you’ll free up more spare time to spend on things that are more meaningful to you. “From a productivity perspective, it releases you from the mundane and repetitive tasks, whether it’s writer’s block or not knowing what to do in a situation – it’s that time you waste agonising over how to start or what to say,” she says.

”I think it’s going to release a bit of that energy that we normally keep pent-up when we’re stressed and don’t know what to do. Now we’ve got “someone” to ask who is non-judgemental.“

The key is in the cues

If the answers don’t fit your brief, McGeorge suggests prompting your AI further.

Unsplash Of course, there are many life decisions that ChatGPT can’t help with.

“You could say, ‘These suggestions are a bit bland. Can you give me something more surprising or inspiring?’” she says.

“I think of it as my eager intern who’s occasionally hungover. They’re really eager to please and do a good job, but sometimes doesn’t get it quite right.”

Professional organiser and declutterer Amy Revell uses ChatGPT to write personalised cards for loved ones to save her time labouring over the right wording.

“For my husband on our wedding anniversary, I wrote dot points like, ‘kind’, ‘loving’, ‘starting new job’, ‘proud of you’, ‘happy 21st wedding anniversary’ then asked for a four-verse poem and it was unbelievable.

The development of artificial intelligence has prompted futher warnings from experts with science writer Tom Chivers concerned AI's goals may not necessarily be "compatible with humans remaining al...

He didn’t even care that ChatGPT did it – he still thought it was really good,” says the host of the The Art Of Decluttering podcast. “I also used it for my kids’ Easter egg hunt. I asked for 20 easy locations around the house with one-line clues and it did something that would normally take me two or three hours in 45 seconds.”

Where AI falls short

Of course, there are many life decisions that ChatGPT can’t help with – it won’t pick up on the unhelpful habits I’m unaware of; it won’t select a kindergarten for my daughter; and it suggests consulting Yellow Pages when I ask for a local electrician to fix a broken light.

“It won’t replace a human coach – I pay attention to shifts in body language and changes in skin colour and tone. I’m able to look at the whole person, not just the words, so there are limitations to [AI],” McGeorge says.

Revell says that AI might help in freeing up time, but her preferred hack for reducing mental load comes in making household rules that reduce your daily decisions.

“A lot of women say ‘It’s easier to do it myself’ because even if we outsource the cleaning, we still have to make sure things are off the floor, the money is transferred, the door is unlocked,” she says.

”I like to outsource the entire thing, so I’m not thinking about it. For example, in our house, my husband is responsible for our kids from 3pm to 7pm each day, so I couldn’t even tell you what time tutoring is. And at the start of the year I buy two types of kids gifts, so that when it comes time for a kid’s birthday party, my kids can give them Lego or a Rubiks cube.“

But if you’re trying to work out which rules could help your house best, ChatGPT might at least offer some starting suggestions.

And as my AI friend will remind you, “The specific rules and activities may vary based on your family’s dynamics, preferences and schedules. The goal is to establish consistent and intentional practices that prioritise family time and foster a sense of togetherness. Tailor these ideas to fit your family’s unique need and interests”.