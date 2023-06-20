Meet the young denture mums

For most people, the thought of dentures likely reminds them of their grandparents’ perfect and fake teeth.

Mel Burns noticed her tooth decay speed up during her second pregnancy.

“It basically rotted my teeth from the inside out,” said the now-40-year-old single mum who lives in Lower Hutt.

She always struggled with her teeth mainly due to the medication and treatment for Graves Disease, which affects the thyroid.

As time went on, Burns had more teeth pulled – often a crude but cheap form of dental care– until she only had eight left. Strangers called her a junkie and meth head. Burns worried she would never get a job as a home nurse, which she is currently studying for.

“I had my third son and said ‘Enough is enough. Let's get them pulled out,’” she said.

After the months-long process to get dentures –and the $6,000 cost that Burns is slowly paying back– she is smiling for the first time in years.

For most people, the thought of dentures likely reminds them of their grandparents’ perfect and fake teeth. But some younger people, including mothers, get their teeth pulled in favour of dentures for a variety of reasons – a history of poor dental hygiene, drug abuse, trauma from domestic violence and tooth decay during pregnancy.

It can mean swapping the stigma of bad teeth for another: that dentures are only for the elderly. However, some mums are taking to social media to show that when all else fails, dentures are an option to regain self-confidence and eat normally.

“I love it. I can’t stop smiling,” said Julzz, 37, who lives in Wellington and recently got a full set of dentures. She asked that her real name not be used due to her “colourful past.”

“I sent a hundred selfies to my friend the next day,” she added.

Julzz has been sharing her journey through an online parenting group. Her posts have received hundreds of comments mostly from fellow mums who either have dentures or are considering getting them.

Tooth decay for Julzz took hold in a major way when she was “living rough” at aged 14 and had her first baby. Dental hygiene wasn’t a priority and by age 15, all her back teeth were extracted by a “barbaric” dentist that left her scared of returning.

Then, there was meth and alcohol abuse followed by a partner who punched her front teeth out in her 20s. She has now been clean from drugs for eight years and is in a healthy relationship.

Her current partner has full dentures and suggested she get them too. A few months ago, they sold a heap of firewood giving Julzz the $11,000 she needed to pull her remaining teeth and get dentures (She also used the $1,000 yearly dental allowance from Work and Income).

“You can just look up and smile no matter the situation,” said Julzz, who is currently wearing temporary dentures while her final set of teeth are craft.

Numerous other mums in her circle of friends have either full or partial dentures. Knowing someone else who has had a positive experience with dentures is often a deciding factor for younger people to seek them out, according to Professor Karl Lyons, a dental implant specialist at the University of Otago.

Despite denture chatter online between New Zealand mums, people under the age of 45 getting dentures is rare, said Lyons, pointing to New Zealand Health Survey statistics. In a 12-month period shortly before Covid began in 2020, less than 1% of New Zealanders under 45 had all or most of their teeth pulled, likely replacing them with dentures. In 2021/22, the percentage was so small it wasn't reported.

“That doesn’t for a moment say it isn’t happening,” said Lyons. “It doesn’t say that for people who are in that position, who have had their teeth out and get dentures, that it is easy for them. It is not.”

The process can be long and painful with gums needing to heal after the teeth are pulled. Often, patients have to relearn how to talk and eat with dentures. Some people don’t like them and abandoned their dentures, chewing food with just their gums, said Lyons.

Pregnancy and accompanied hormonal changes can cause gums to become sore and swollen with an increased vulnerability to plaque. Pregnancy gingivitis or gum disease is also a thing.

But ultimately it is a change in dental hygiene and eating habits –like cravings for simple carbs and sugary foods– that can increase the risk of tooth decay during pregnancy, said Lyons. The extra acidity in the mouth due to the vomiting that some mums experience during pregnancy can also impact teeth.

The UK government is concerned enough about tooth decay during pregnancy to offer free dental care during pregnancy and for mums in the year after a baby is born.

Nicole McCarthy, 31 and from Whakatane, said pregnancy contributed to her tooth woes but didn’t start them. She mostly blames medication and steroids for having chronic asthma as a baby.

“It got to a point towards the end where my teeth were that brittle I had to be careful how I ate,” said McCarthy, who used an inheritance to pay for dentures at 27.

“A couple of weeks before my dentures, I was eating a banana and a bit of my tooth chipped away.”

She finds solace in the number of mums on TikTok who are sharing their denture stories. One of those goes by Zarlii Queen, a New Zealander who graphically takes her 2,500 followers through life with dentures, including showing off a plastic packet full of her extracted teeth.

The only person McCarthy knows in real life with dentures is her nana.

“It’s so funny,” she said. “We sit and compare them.”