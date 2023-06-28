Why secret relationships are fun - until they're not

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

A married woman was having an affair.

“I’m not proud of it,” she said, nervously twisting her wedding ring. “It goes against everything I believe in, personally and culturally. And I’m terrified of destroying my family.”

For five months, she’d felt the intensity of her secret relationship. Planning rendezvous, firing off loaded late-night text messages, deleting those messages, making excuses, covering her tracks, keeping her phone close at all times.

She didn’t want to end the relationship but she knew it was a high-stakes game. As well as an exhausting, guilt-ridden, anxiety-provoking one.

“I can’t go on like this. It’s so up and down, it’s making me feel unwell.”

She’d landed where so many in secret relationships do.

The thrill was no longer trumping the risk.

Hot, then Not

Secrecy, of any kind, has an allure.

There’s a thrill attached to “doing what we shouldn’t”; in secret relationships the preoccupation – even obsession – with someone who is forbidden to us, feels fresh and exciting.

For some, secrecy in love is a preference. Some people actively seek secret relationships because they enable them to keep lovers at arm’s length, outside their emotional sphere, lowering the risk of (more) pain if it ended.

But for many who get into clandestine relationships, it becomes a burden. Not just the stress of carrying the secret, but also that they can’t share their joy (or struggles) about their love with others, can’t go out together without glancing over their shoulders, can’t meet and enjoy each other’s friends, can’t show affection in public, can’t integrate that person into everyday life.

It eventually becomes unsustainable so it ends – mostly unhappily or in a storm of emotion.

There’s more…

As my client found out, returning to a “public” relationship after being in a secret one, has challenges all of its own.

Her marriage had been far from perfect; she and her husband had grown tired and bored, they’d drifted apart, their communication was patchy, they fought over too many little things.

The affair had given her some relief from the drudgery of a long relationship, she’d discovered an intensity in herself that she didn’t think was possible. She believed her affair had shown her how love was supposed to be.

She accepted it wasn’t possible for them to be together. But after the intense feelings of attraction and excitement she’d felt for someone else, she was in despair about trying to reconnect with her husband and make her marriage work.

It’s commonly thought therapists see more people who’ve been hurt by a partner’s infidelity. While that’s true on balance, people who cheat can also find themselves suffering.

My client felt guilt and shame for betraying her husband. She had worried constantly about being caught, about the carnage a potential break up would wreak on their family; how her kids would hate her if they ever found out. She lost weight, she had stomach problems and felt physically unwell, she ruminated on the situation constantly, her obsession dominated her thoughts and distracted her at work.

So she knew the stress of keeping her secret was eroding her wellbeing. She knew it couldn’t go on, and they agreed to end it before they got found out.

But her affair had exposed her to a new intensity of feelings in relationships. She’d never felt that level of emotional connection with her husband – and she craved more of it. And that craving had destroyed her commitment to her marriage.

When her husband – who didn’t know about the affair – suggested couples counselling, she balked. “I know I should try but I don’t know if I want to,” she said.

They struggled on for a year, then decided to separate.

She didn’t end up with the man she had an affair with either. He stayed in his marriage and ended up dismissing the affair as “a massive mistake” and “just sex” which hurt her horribly. Her anxiety went through the roof. Every time she saw this man – they lived in the same area – she felt traumatised. And it went on for a long time.

It would be wrong to say all secret relationships are bad. They can work at certain times for certain people. They can meet specific needs. A rare few can survive, even flourish, over many years.

But the burden of carrying a secret, the almost inevitable heartbreak when they end, and the fallout on the rest of your life, can be tough.

So if you’re going to go there, just know that if a relationship is a secret, it’s going to be hard to sustain. Even if it is, it will be painful.

And the surprising victim just might be you.