Showing up to work in a bad mood? Rethink your evening routine

Not that long ago, a typical night for friends Cat Bloxsom and Morgan Collins in Australia, involved collapsing on the couch after work and either scrolling their phone for several hours or tuning out with Netflix until they stumbled to bed.

“We were both at the point of burnout, I think,” says 34-year Bloxsom.

By the time the pandemic lockdown kicked in, the Melburnians were both “sort of crawling” to their work in corporate marketing each day and, like many others, struggling to properly switch off at night.

Outside each other’s five-kilometre radius, they were unable to catch up in person, so decided to try something to keep them connected and relieve some of the anxiety they were both feeling.

”We’d already Marie Kondo’d our wardrobes by this stage and killed our sourdough starters,” says Bloxsom.

“We wanted to try something creative that didn’t require a huge set-up to get started... and to make something that we could wear or use at the end. Both being lovers of chunky, statement knitwear we ambitiously thought, ‘let’s knit a jumper’!“

In June 2020, the friends sat down each night after work and, over FaceTime, shared a glass of wine, a yarn and taught themselves to knit.

Sydney Morning Herald Fully recovered: Morgan Collins (L) and Cat Bloxsom.

Though Morgan’s first jumper was inside out, and they both made mistakes, it became a habit to help them unwind from the day and an inadvertent way to practice mindfulness.

“We both got quite addicted to it because you are off all of your devices, you have to focus, you’re learning something new,” Bloxsom says. ”And you’ve got this real sense of achievement at the end of the night.“

Bloxsom and Collins, 35, had stumbled onto something that new research suggests can help us all: but we don’t need to pick up sticks or embrace the grannycore trend to benefit.

In the study, published in the Journal of Occupational and Organisational Psychology, researchers asked 124 employees to fill out surveys over two-and-a-half years asking about what they had done the night before to recover from work, how they had slept, their mood and whether they took breaks throughout the day.

The researchers found that people who had higher quality recovery during the evening were more alert, calm and in a better mood at work the next day.

Being able to psychologically detach from work each night had indirect benefits via better sleep quality, while relaxation and mastery activities led to direct improvements. Those benefits subsided as the day went on.

Organisational psychologist Dr Amantha Imber says it highlights the need to prioritise recovery every day.

“Some people think if they can get a good night’s sleep a couple of times a week then that’s satisfactory, but this research suggests that it’s really not,” says Imber, who is also the host of the How I Work podcast.

Though there was a benefit from all the different types of recovery activities, seeking out mastery experiences – anything we find intellectually challenging and requires us to use our skills and talents – were particularly beneficial.

“Ironically though, if you’ve had a really long day at work it’s the last thing you feel like doing,” Imber says, recalling her own resentment about yet another commitment when she signed up for a pottery course.

“But then when I was doing it, I’d drive home at night and think ‘I’m so glad I did this’. What that might mean, if we’re seeking out mastery experiences, is acknowledging that we might not feel like doing it, but we’re probably going to feel a whole lot better for doing it.”

Proper recovery, whether that is a mastery activity, connecting with a friend, or sharing a meal with your family requires at least an hour to fully immerse ourselves, says Imber.

“However, 10-15 minutes is better than nothing, so if that’s all you have, take that time to do something restorative, such as a short meditation or walk around the block,” she suggests.

And while screens can feel relaxing, given they are mostly passive activities, for most of us, they are not restorative, she adds.

It can be challenging when we feel overwhelmed and reactive to pause and become proactive about how we use our time, but it can be the one thing we can do to break that circuit of feeling overwhelmed.

“Living a life in line with your values – so if you value social connection over watching TV, then prioritising socialising over screens – and just being conscious of how you use your time will almost always lead to greater happiness,” Imber says.

“And [screens] are generally not in line with our values. I don’t think many people get to their deathbed and wish that they had spent more time binge-watching Netflix.”

Instead of scrolling on their phones, Bloxsom and Collins now knit for a couple of hours each night. Sometimes they do watch Netflix while they’re doing it. In December 2020, they started a business, Cardigang, teaching others the skill they’d fallen in love with.

”Since our launch we’ve now taught over 10,000 people how to knit and crochet,” says Bloxsom. Hearing that it has helped others to wind down in the same way it helped them has made the risky decision to leave their corporate jobs in March 2022 worthwhile.

Understanding the effect proper daily recovery can have on our lives has made it make sense.

“If you’ve made something yourself, you want to show it off,” says Collins. “So, we thought people would want to share their creations, but we didn’t expect they would share stories about how it’s helped them.

“We have had doctors and healthcare workers saying, ‘I’m at the end of my tether and this has really actually made a huge impact to my life’.”