Alexandra ignored the common sign of deadly ailment that cost her three organs

Despite working as a registered nurse, Alexandra Jansen didn't think her symptoms were too concerning.

Alexandra Jansen was 27 when she was diagnosed with one of the most deadly cancers in the world after ignoring a common symptom just about every Australian has experienced.

"I was just really bloated," she tells 9Honey.

"It got progressively worse, but I wasn't really paying too much attention to it because everyone experiences it and I was so focused on work."

Jansen was a registered nurse but had no idea the bloating was a sign of something more sinister, so she ignored it until she felt a sharp pain on the left side of her pelvis.

Only then did she go to her GP, who initially thought she had a sexually transmitted infection. When tests ruled that out, the doctor suggested it was just period symptoms.

"I was like, 'No, I know, like what my period pain is like,'" Jansen says.

Unsatisfied with her doctor's response, Jansen pushed for more tests and was eventually sent for an abdominal ultrasound. Moments after she had that done, her phone rang.

"They called me when I was in the parking lot and they were like, 'Can you come back right now?'" the Sydney local says.

Doctors had discovered a nine centimetre mass near her uterus and sent Jansen for more tests before telling her it looked like an ectopic pregnancy.

An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilised egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus, often in the fallopian tube.

By that stage, Jansen's belly was so bloated that she looked pregnant and she agreed to be admitted to hospital, where she remained for days with "no clue what was going on".

Finally, doctors told her it looked like she was suffering from pelvic inflammatory disease and sent her for surgery, but a biopsy revealed that once again, they were wrong.

"I had a post-op follow up scheduled and I got called in a week early," she reveals. That's when she finally learned what had been growing inside her for weeks.

"I was told I had ovarian cancer in a room by myself while my partner was parking the car."

At just 27, Jansen was significantly younger than the average ovarian cancer patient, with most cases in Australia diagnosed in women over 65.

"It was a huge shock, and the doctor said that they were shocked as well. They even re-ran the tests because they couldn't really believe it," she says.

"It wasn't really anything that was on anyone's radar at all… no one looked into me having ovarian cancer."

Despite her job as a registered nurse, Jansen knew next to nothing about ovarian cancer when she was diagnosed and was horrified by what she soon learned.

About 1800 Aussies with ovaries are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year and the disease kills about 1000 people annually.

There is no early detection test or vaccine for ovarian cancer, pap smears don't detect it and symptoms – which include bloating and pelvic pain – are vague and easy to miss.

Because of that, 70% of cases aren't diagnosed until the cancer is in the advanced stages and has spread.

Fortunately, Jansen's hadn't progressed that far and only her left ovary was affected.

"Mine was not really the typical presentation of ovarian cancer, so they told me, 'don't look up the stats because you don't fit into it and it's quite scary,'" she says.

The 27-year-old underwent surgery to remove her left ovary and then froze her eggs before starting six months of intense chemotherapy.

It was a rough time for Jansen, as she had an allergic reaction to the chemo and had to go on a high dose of steroids, which caused weight gain and mood swings.

"I was admitted to hospital quite a lot as well, because it wiped out my immune system," she says.

"I don't really know how I was able to get through that."

After half a year of treatment, Jansen was declared cancer-free and thought her nightmare medical ordeal was finally over but her relief was short-lived.

Just five months into remission, she started to bloat again and when she felt a sharp pain in her right side, she raced to the emergency room.

Jansen knew what the doctors were going to say, but that didn't make it any easier to hear: "The cancer's back."

Around 70% of ovarian cancer patients will have a recurrence and Jansen was no different. So began her second round of cancer treatment.

"The second time around was a lot harder on my mental health, because you're told that if you can reach remission you can move on with life," she says, but that wasn't the case.

Instead of moving on from her cancer journey, Jansen had to go back into the operating room to have her right ovary removed and a hysterectomy.

"I've never really thought heaps about having kids, but once you lose that choice… it's hard," she says, but she'd rather have her uterus removed than risk the cancer spreading.

At 28, she endured another round of chemo followed by immunotherapy and it took a massive toll on her mental health.

"I didn't feel as hopeful and I was definitely a lot more angry, like 'why me?'. I was really depressed. I was getting to the point where I didn't really want to leave my bed," she says.

Jansen had almost given up hope when she decided to give film photography a go, capturing the little moments that brought her peace and joy in her brutal cancer journey.

Photography gave her an outlet for her grief and helped her through the rest of her treatment, eventually hitting remission for the second time.

Now she's coming up on one year cancer-free and Jansen is using her photography and her story to raise money and awareness for ovarian cancer here in Australia.

"I contacted The Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation because I'm at a point where I want to try to advocate for other women and make some kind of a difference," she says.

The Sydney local now donates 10 per cent of profits from her 35mm film wall art collection to ovarian cancer research, which is still a critically underfunded field.

Though Jansen's doctor is confident she's in the clear, there's always a chance her cancer could return and that's a terrifying thought to live with.

"The cancer can basically come back at any time, so any time I feel bloated or any abdominal pain, it's very triggering. I always think, 'is this the cancer?'" she admits.

After being misdiagnosed and then battling the disease twice, Jansen wants other women to take her story to heart and learn the signs and symptoms to look out for.

With no early detection test, the best chance women have for an early ovarian cancer diagnosis is being in tune with their own bodies and staying vigilant, even if they're young.

When seeing a doctor, don't be afraid to ask for a second opinion or push for further investigation if you're not satisfied with the outcome.

"No one ever thinks it'll happen to them and the unfortunate thing with young people is that a lot of the time, you are told 'it's not going to happen to you'," Jansen adds.

"I've heard a few stories of people being told that and then when it's finally caught, it's at stage four. You just have to advocate for yourself, no matter what."

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.