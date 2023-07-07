What did we do after work in the 80s, 90s, and 2000s?

New research has found leaders at organisations across the motu are more at risk of burnout than ever before.

Clock off after a tough day on the job, get home, and your cellphone is still flooded with calls, texts, and emails from co-workers and clients – welcome to working in the 2020s.

The constant work crunch, coupled with our smartphone doomscrolling and a seemingly never-ending cost of living crisis, means getting some downtime after our nine to fives is starting to feel harder than it should as we ditch the after-work drinks for a night of post-work recovery.

It seems like the after-work-hours culture of days gone day has dried up, like the drinks and wallets used to at the end of a long Friday.

These Kiwis remember those days all too well – they worked through the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, and took us on a trip down memory lane to reminisce on the after-work activities of the good old days.

1980s

Greg Smith worked on a bush track on the South Island’s West Coast in 1980 through the Government’s Project Employment Programmes, which was later scrapped in 1985.

He and his co-workers were tasked with the job of revitalising an old track, working through wet weather to enjoy a drink and smoke with each other after hours.

To the surprise of one of Smith’s colleagues, the track itself offered a respite.

“[My co-worker] discovered the first magic mushrooms growing on Coast Road, so when we finished work we’d go find some,” Smith says.

Then-customer service worker Paul Smith lived and worked in Invercargill in the late 80s, where the local pub was the ultimate after-work destination.

“We just did a lot of drinking – sometimes it would be Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, but usually it was just Thursday and Friday,” he says.

His memories are all of co-workers getting together to blow their hard-earned cash at the bar, and sometimes showing up to work a bit hungover the next day.

“That was the norm – we didn’t have the internet, we didn’t have Taylor Swift, it was a simpler time.”

1990s

Sarah Heeringa, Editor of the Forever Project at Stuff, was a library assistant in Auckland in 1991 – the same year Twin Peaks came to Kiwi screens.

“A billboard went up at the bottom of College Hill where we lived with a woman's naked body wrapped in plastic and the words ‘Who killed Laura Palmer?’. It caused quite a stir,” Heeringa remembers.

“Friends living in Avondale would video each weekly episode. We'd go over to their place late on a Thursday night and watch it together in their lounge, then we'd sit drinking instant coffee and analysing the plots with our similarly obsessed friends.”

Author Stacy Gregg, then a staff writer for the now-defunct More magazine, remembers a strong drinking and spending culture amongst her fellow Gen X co-workers during the 90s.

“We spent most of our income drinking ... I seem to recall having drinks at DeBrett’s several nights a week after work,” Gregg says.

“At the end of most days you thought, ‘I’m going for a drink’. If we were too poor, we’d buy a bottle of Gato Negro – it was the cheapest wine at Glengarrys for miles.

“We were spending all our money on clothes and at the hairdresser. I don’t think it occurred to any of us to save for a house – people kind-of harass the smashed avocado generation, but Gen X was no different.

“I literally just took my pay cheque and went straight to Zambesi.”

2000s

Retiree Karen Blair says she had an “atypical” experience of the early 2000s as new mum living in Dunedin who worked from home for a consulting agency.

“It was very progressive of my employers in the early 2000s to let me work from home,” Blair says.

“I did 20 hours a week from home and went into the office once a week ... I didn’t know anybody else who worked like that.

“When we had Christmas functions – which were always family friendly – I was allowed to take Joe [her son], but generally he stayed with mum and I had time by myself

“The social life I remember having in that period of time would be friends coming over for dinner – and a wedding.”

Katie Rogers worked in retail while living in Auckland in the late 00s, when social calendars were overloaded with social events.

“I was partying a lot, going to every club night that happened in Auckland,” Rogers says.

“There was So-Homo which was on Thursday nights, then Friday night I’d go to Whammy bar and then on Saturday I’d go to some other event – there was always a club night on.

“I would party and then just work hungover the next day – I was in my late 20s, and hangovers weren’t so bad then. Now? No way.”

