The most common triggers for a midlife crisis

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

ADVICE: “Is he having a midlife crisis?” my client asked.

She was referring to her partner of 12 years who had started dieting, taken up running, splashed out on new clothes and piled self-improvement books beside the bed.

He was irritable with the kids, critical of her, constantly picking fights over trivial things.

“I don’t think he’s having an affair,” she said, answering the question before I could ask. “But something’s different. He doesn’t seem happy at home. He’s hard to live with.

“What’s going on?”

The phrase “midlife crisis” was popularised back in the 1960s by the Canadian psychoanalyst Elliott Jaques who apparently had a gift for catchy names.

Traditionally it’s been the label for the change in identity and self-confidence people go through between the ages of 35 and 55. Cue hot sports cars, hair transplants, having cosmetic work done, and trading in long-time partners for newer models.

But the midlife crisis is a myth, according to science. While many people experience psychological or emotional turmoil in midlife, there’s no scientific evidence that a particular age or stage is a trigger for it.

As a psychologist, though, I’ve had many clients struggle with this life stage, questioning their life choices and desperate to switch things up. I’ve seen many make changes that refresh and inspire them. But I’ve seen just as many trade in their stability for a brighter, shiner life that, in time, looks the same (if not worse) than the old one.

So, if you’re midlife “crisis” mode, tread carefully. Based on what I’ve seen in therapy, here are the most common triggers.

You’re bored

Most midlife change is not prompted by a major life event. It’s not, as is commonly believed, because something tumultuous has happened. It’s because nothing has. It’s because one day is starting to run into the next; that the new Netflix show looks just like last week’s one. It’s because you are filled with a sense that the Fun Train has pulled out of the station and you’re standing on the platform gazing at it. Chasing novelty has big consequences, though, so think before you leap on board.

You see an old person in the mirror

The first wrinkles – those permanent vertical ones – begin to show on your face. Then there’s the grey hair, weight gain, health niggles and declining energy. Maybe you can still rock it on a good day but there’s a sense that, physically at least, your best days are behind you – and you didn’t fully appreciate them.

Your career’s on a fast track to nowhere

It dawns on you that you’re no longer the young person on the rise, no longer seen as the “hungry” young talent. You notice co-workers being promoted or moving on. You may feel unfulfilled, undervalued and desperately seeking a new challenge.

You knock up against your mortality

This often comes calling when you lose someone close to you. Maybe it’s the death of a parent, or both parents, that puts you up at the top layer of your family. Some, who lose close friends, can’t shake the idea that it could have been them. The reminder that life is short, and we waste too much on the trivia, can fire an urge to “do stuff” – to get out there and fully experience life while you still can.

You’re over your relationship

The reality of the one you’re with (and supposed to love) bites hard, often at a time when you are struggling to parent teens or have children leaving home. Intimate needs/desires may change; feelings of sexual dissatisfaction and loneliness are common. What you need to know is that if you’re feeling this way it’s highly likely your partner is too.

Those lost dreams

You’re confronted by the reality of all your choices to date. Why didn’t I save more? Why didn’t I take better care of my body? Why didn’t I tell that person how I felt about them? Why didn’t I make a better career choice? When people feel they haven’t achieved what they desired – and it’s now too late – it can prompt a midlife shakeup.

Finally, if you’ve landed here, know that it’s healthy to ask the big questions about what matters to you and how you want to spend your time.

But remind yourself that even having a “midlife crisis” is a luxury reserved for the privileged. Millions of people don’t have the time, money or energy to sit around pondering the meaning of life.

They are too busy navigating war or natural disaster or just trying to feed their families.

They’re 100% focused on getting through the day.

They’re too busy just trying to live.