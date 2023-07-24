Why do I wake up before my alarm goes off?

It’s a work day, and you feel your eyes sleepily flutter awake as you rise from your bed and greet the morning – then, the alarm goes off.

In those first minutes of the day, you somehow managed to beat your alarm to the punch. It can be a pretty good feeling, like you’ve managed to hack your body clock, or maybe your brain has some sort of Stockholm Syndrome with the alarm. But why does it actually happen?

According to Karyn O’Keefe, Senior Lecturer at Massey University’s Sleep/Wake Research Centre, your early rising is a sign that your sleep schedule is running exactly as it should.

She says our bodies have as few “different processes for waking”, with our natural circadian rhythm playing a major role.

“In the morning, there are hormones that are released, like cortisol that ramp up as we head towards wakefulness,” O’Keefe says.

“When we get to a certain threshold, it wakes us from sleep because it tells our body that it's time to wake up. So, if we have an alarm clock that aligns with our natural preference for sleep timing, it would make sense that we would be naturally waking.”

Another explanation for your early rising could be “sleep pressure”, which, O’Keefe says, “builds up across the time we’re awake, and then wears off across the time we spend sleeping.”

“Some people are fortunate, and they wake up quickly and are rearing to go in the morning” O’Keefe says.

“Those morning people are programmed to be up and at ‘em at that time of the day, while those who are night owl types are more inclined to take a wee while to get going in the morning.

“For some people, every morning is a struggle, and they push the snooze alarm a few times – but why that actually happens is something we’re still trying to tease out.”

Getting better at waking

Dreaming of becoming a better waker? O’Keefe has shared some tips for those looking to improve their sleeping patterns.