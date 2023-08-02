My mum didn’t tell me she was dying - and I’m angry

Karen Nimmo is a clinical psychologist

“My mum was dying and she kept it from me,” my client said.

“I know my parents were trying to protect me but I’m angry. They didn’t give me the chance to prepare for it.”

She was in her mid-teens when she lost her mother to cancer. She’d gotten on with life “well enough” since. But now, in her 30s and with kids of her own, resentment over her parents’ decision had surfaced.

“My mum and I weren’t super close; I wasn’t an easy teenager. I feel guilty that I didn’t behave better before she died. I think I had a right to know.”

It raises an interesting question. If you are seriously ill – or dying – do you tell your kids? If so, how and when?

Traditionally – as in the case of my client – parents often took the “let’s keep it from the kids” route when it came to death. In the same way children often didn’t attend funerals, it was seen as protecting them from adult stress.

Thankfully, that approach is now acknowledged as unhealthy, with the emphasis on honesty (appropriate to age and stage) and the healthy expression of emotions.

Psychologists routinely see people who lost a parent when they were young. The ways in which losing their parent was handled – and how they were supported – can impact their mental health in later life.

Learning you, or a partner, are terminally ill brings intense feelings to the surface – fear, anger, sadness and extreme reactions. Facing death is not the calm, loving time depicted in the movies. Couples still fight, kids still play up; relationships become strained and love can be tested.

Children will react according to their ages and temperaments. So it can be helpful to have individual conversations first, before coming together as a family.

Remember, you know your kids best, so trust yourself to do what’s helpful for them.

Beyond that, here are some tips to guide you.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ Breast Cancer Foundation NZ has teamed up with a group of Te Puāwai weavers in a new film.

Sit with it first.

Take your time to understand the diagnosis/treatment options and what “terminal” means for you. Sit with the difficult emotions. In a state of shock, it can be tempting to spill all, but that may not be in best interest of your kids. Allow time to process your feelings and plan what you’re going to say.

Gradual and gentle.

These conversations are hard on you so prioritise telling your kids and chosen family members. There’s no rush, or obligation to inform wider family or friends. When you tell the kids, have another adult with you – your partner or a trusted family member/friend. It’s okay to cry, although uncontrollable crying can be scary for kids of all ages – even adult ones.

Don’t flood them with information. Be honest, and use the words “gradual” and “gentle” as your guide. Have plenty of pauses and answer any questions as clearly as possible.

Most of all, think about how you want them to feel once the news has sunk in. Reassuring them that you love them and they’ll always be looked after is paramount.

Use the word death.

As tough as it is, don’t shy away from the words death or dying in favour of euphemisms like “passing away” or “going to the angels.” Be truthful but stay away from scary details, and don’t be afraid to say you don’t know.

Stay in the present.

Although you may be thinking of the future – of the graduations, weddings that you’ll miss – your kids are not. They’re thinking about losing you now, and what that means for them.

Tell them what you know and what’s going to happen in the immediate future. For example, any treatment, nurses visits, hospital or hospice stays.

Avoid false optimism. Always come back to what we’re doing now and next. Let your kids help you in practical ways. It will give them something to focus on.

Prepare a legacy.

What do you want to leave behind? People write letters/cards, make videos, record stories, make albums and quilts, leave gifts or wine to be opened on special occasions. Others write down a few “rules” for life – including fun ones – or leave some special quotes.

Aim to convey who you are and the life you’d like for them but don’t fill them with your hopes and dreams. I’ve seen people struggle for years trying to live up to a dead parent’s lofty expectations. Instead, focus on values – being kind, decent, brave, doing your best.

Emphasise love.

Facing terminal illness is the ultimate test so go easy on yourself. You’ll make mistakes and you won’t cover all the bases. But if your kids know they were loved and in their corner while you were here, you’ve done your job.